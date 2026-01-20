A Look At National Bharatiya Janata Party Presidents Before Nitin Nabin | In Pictures
BJP President: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nitin Nabin on Tuesday assumed charge, marking a significant transition in the ruling party’s organizational setup. The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with several senior BJP leaders.
A Look At National Bharatiya Janata Party Presidents Before Nitin Nabin-
J.P. Nadda
(Tenure: January 20, 2020 – 2026) Jagdish Prasad Nadda became BJP national president after Amit Shah joined the Union Cabinet. He has overseen major electoral victories and strengthened the party’s organizational structure across states. His tenure ended this year.
Amit Shah
(Tenure: July 9, 2014 – January 20, 2020) Amit Shah is credited with transforming BJP into a dominant election-winning machine. Under his leadership, BJP expanded rapidly, winning key state elections and the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
Rajnath Singh
(Tenure: December 31, 2005 – December 23, 2009) Rajnath Singh led the party during a challenging phase following BJP’s defeat in the 2004 general elections. He later served as Union Home Minister and Defence Minister.
Nitin Gadkari
(Tenure: December 23, 2009 – January 26, 2013) Nitin Gadkari focused on organisational discipline and cadre expansion. He stepped down amid internal issues but later returned as a key Union minister handling infrastructure portfolios.
L.K. Advani
(Tenure: 2004-2005) Advani, then serving as the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, became BJP president for the third time after Venkaiah Naidu resigned after the 2004 Indian general election. Advani continued to hold his position as leader of the opposition. Advani resigned as president in 2005, after his description of Muhammad Ali Jinnah as a secular leader caused controversy.
Disclaimer
This content is intended solely for informational and educational purposes. It is compiled from publicly available sources, and NewsX has no direct association with the information provided.