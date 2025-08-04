A Year Of Tremors: The Year Of The Biggest Seismic Events In 2025

Other Pacific Island (Western Xizang (Tibet)), China - Magnitude 7.1 | January 7, 2025

The origin of the first major earthquake of the year was in Xizang, China on the western part of the Tibet plateau. The earthquake was of magnitude 7.1 and took place at a shallow depth; it caused fatal landslides which swept down several homes with whole settlements being buried in the mud. The earthquake is estimated to have led to 126 to 400 deaths with many being Indian pilgrims who were on spiritual journeys. Still, the non-flexible terrain posed a problem to the rescue operations, so the authorities had to deliver the provisions and rescue support via air. Geologists explained the event as consequences of normal faulting on the Eurasian plate that sheds light on tectonic dynamics being active in the Himalayan collision zone. The tragedy highlighted the fact that the remote mountain communities are quite vulnerable in situations of natural calamities.