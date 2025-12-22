‘Aakhri Hissa’ Drishyam 3 Release Date Announcement: Meet The Starcast Supporting Ajay Devgn In This Thriller
Ajay Devgn is back with the iconic crime thriller, ‘Drishyam 3’, reprising his role as Vijay Salgaonkar in the much-loved franchise. Known for its gripping narrative, sharp twists, and psychological depth, the third instalment promises to raise the stakes even higher as the story moves into its final chapter. Ajay Devgn on his handle declared, “Aakhri hissa baaki hai.”
Drishyam 3 Release Date
Drishyam 3 is set to make a grand return to theatres on October 2, 2026. As per reports, the film is positioned to be the final chapter of the highly successful franchise.
Drishyam 3 Cast
Abhishek Pathak's directorial, Drishyam 3, is reportedly going to return with the original lead roles, including Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran.
Drishyam 3 cast members include Akshaye Khanna, Tabu, Ishita Dutta, Rajat Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, and others.
Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection
Drishyam 2 proved to be a bigger success, earning an estimated Rs 239.67 crore net at the domestic box office and registering a worldwide gross of Rs 342 crore.
Drishyam 1 Box Office Collection
Drishyam 1 earned a box office collection of Rs 110.40 crores worldwide and earned a net domestic collection of Rs 68.66 crores.
Disclaimer
This article is based on media reports, trade estimates, and publicly available information. Box office figures, release details, and cast updates mentioned here are subject to change.