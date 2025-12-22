LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh violence donald trump bangladesh elections Car Bomb Explosion Casteism bangladesh india hindu nation debate niddhi ageral viral video asim munir Bangladesh violence donald trump bangladesh elections Car Bomb Explosion Casteism bangladesh india hindu nation debate niddhi ageral viral video asim munir Bangladesh violence donald trump bangladesh elections Car Bomb Explosion Casteism bangladesh india hindu nation debate niddhi ageral viral video asim munir Bangladesh violence donald trump bangladesh elections Car Bomb Explosion Casteism bangladesh india hindu nation debate niddhi ageral viral video asim munir
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh violence donald trump bangladesh elections Car Bomb Explosion Casteism bangladesh india hindu nation debate niddhi ageral viral video asim munir Bangladesh violence donald trump bangladesh elections Car Bomb Explosion Casteism bangladesh india hindu nation debate niddhi ageral viral video asim munir Bangladesh violence donald trump bangladesh elections Car Bomb Explosion Casteism bangladesh india hindu nation debate niddhi ageral viral video asim munir Bangladesh violence donald trump bangladesh elections Car Bomb Explosion Casteism bangladesh india hindu nation debate niddhi ageral viral video asim munir
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • ‘Aakhri Hissa’ Drishyam 3 Release Date Announcement: Meet The Starcast Supporting Ajay Devgn In This Thriller

‘Aakhri Hissa’ Drishyam 3 Release Date Announcement: Meet The Starcast Supporting Ajay Devgn In This Thriller

Ajay Devgn is back with the iconic crime thriller, ‘Drishyam 3’, reprising his role as Vijay Salgaonkar in the much-loved franchise. Known for its gripping narrative, sharp twists, and psychological depth, the third instalment promises to raise the stakes even higher as the story moves into its final chapter. Ajay Devgn on his handle declared, “Aakhri hissa baaki hai.”

Published By: Published: December 22, 2025 15:05:40 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Drishyam 3 Release Date
1/6

Drishyam 3 Release Date

Drishyam 3 is set to make a grand return to theatres on October 2, 2026. As per reports, the film is positioned to be the final chapter of the highly successful franchise.

You Might Be Interested In
Drishyam 3 Cast
2/6

Drishyam 3 Cast

Abhishek Pathak's directorial, Drishyam 3, is reportedly going to return with the original lead roles, including Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran.

Drishyam 3 Cast
3/6

Drishyam 3 Cast

Drishyam 3 cast members include Akshaye Khanna, Tabu, Ishita Dutta, Rajat Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, and others.

You Might Be Interested In
Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection
4/6

Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection

Drishyam 2 proved to be a bigger success, earning an estimated Rs 239.67 crore net at the domestic box office and registering a worldwide gross of Rs 342 crore.

Drishyam 1 Box Office Collection
5/6

Drishyam 1 Box Office Collection

Drishyam 1 earned a box office collection of Rs 110.40 crores worldwide and earned a net domestic collection of Rs 68.66 crores.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This article is based on media reports, trade estimates, and publicly available information. Box office figures, release details, and cast updates mentioned here are subject to change.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS