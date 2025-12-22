‘Aakhri Hissa’ Drishyam 3 Release Date Announcement: Meet The Starcast Supporting Ajay Devgn In This Thriller

Ajay Devgn is back with the iconic crime thriller, ‘Drishyam 3’, reprising his role as Vijay Salgaonkar in the much-loved franchise. Known for its gripping narrative, sharp twists, and psychological depth, the third instalment promises to raise the stakes even higher as the story moves into its final chapter. Ajay Devgn on his handle declared, “Aakhri hissa baaki hai.”