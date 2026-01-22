Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Live-in Relationship Confirmed: Actor Says “They’re Already Married In…” | Latest Entertainment News
Aamir Khan, the Bollywood star is once again making headlines, this time for his personal life update with girlfriend Gauri Spratt. The actor has openly confirmed that they’re taking their relationship a step ahead by moving in together. What shocked fans is Aamir’s statement that he is already “married to her in his heart.” From Aamir Khan’s latest news to age gap with his girlfriend, here’s everything you need to know.
Aamir Khan & Gauri Spratt Live-in Relationship
He revealed they've decided to take the next step in their relationship. The couple is shifting to a new home in Mumbai. Reports say he will still stay close to his family's area.
Aamir Khan New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt: says he's already "married to her"
Aamir called their relationship serious and committed. He said in his heart he already feels married to Gauri. He added that whether they formalise marriage or not will be decided later.
Aamir Khan's Happy Patel Movie
Aamir said the shifting process is happening in the middle of hectic schedules. He mentioned it's going on while his production "Happy Patel" is being released. He described the whole situation as "madness".
Aamir Khan & Gauri Spratt Age Gap
Gauri Spratt is reportedly 46 years old, born on August 21, 1978. Aamir Khan is around 61 years old as of 2026. They share a 14-year age gap.
Aamir Khan Latest News
Aamir confirmed he made the relationship public around his 60th birthday in early 2025. He said he met Gauri 25 years ago and later reconnected through his cousin Nuzhat Khan. He shared that with Gauri, he genuinely feels settled and stable.
Disclaimer
This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.