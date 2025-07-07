Aamir Khan Outshines SRK & Salman: ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Becomes India’s First Fully Accessible Film

- Home>
Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par has made cinematic history as India’s first fully accessible film, featuring Indian Sign Language, close captions, and audio descriptions. The emotional sports drama marks Aamir’s powerful comeback, earning praise from audiences and critics alike. With a heartwarming story about neurodivergent individuals and a strong box office run, the film proves that inclusive, content-driven cinema can be both meaningful and commercially successful.
A Cinematic Milestone
Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par becomes the first Indian film fully accessible to all audiences. With Indian Sign Language, close captions, and audio descriptions, the film is a revolutionary leap toward inclusive cinema in India.
Aamir Khan’s Bold Return
After a hiatus post Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir returns as a basketball coach with a troubled past. The film centers around neurodivergent adults, blending comedy, emotion, and redemption. His performance marks a major shift in storytelling.
Directed by R.S. Prasanna
The film is helmed by Shubh Mangal Saavdhan director R.S. Prasanna. Known for his heartfelt, socially aware narratives, Prasanna brings warmth and humor to Sitaare Zameen Par, making it both thought-provoking and entertaining.
A Star-Studded Screening
The premiere of the film witnessed the presence of Bollywood royalty including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Rekha. Salman even admitted he once planned to make a similar film but Aamir beat him to it.
Emotional Audience Reactions
The Theaters were filled with laughter, tears, and applause. Audiences called it “heart-touching,” with many saying it reminded them of Taare Zameen Par. It’s a film that stays with you long after the credits roll.
Record-Breaking Box Office
With a modest budget of ₹90 crore, the film grossed over ₹220 crore globally. It became one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2025, proving that meaningful, inclusive cinema can also be commercially successful.
Championing Inclusivity
The film is a true champion for the differently-abled community. With full accessibility, it proves that cinema is for everyone. Aamir’s efforts opened doors for how mainstream films should be made in the future.