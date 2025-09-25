From Lagaan to Andaz Apna Apna: Top 7 Movies of Aamir Khan You Can’t Miss
Aamir Khan has delivered a wide range of unforgettable performances from inspiring and emotional roles Two entertaining and humorous ones is his versatility, dedication, and ability to connect with audiences make his films truly memorable. Through powerful storytelling, compelling characters, and a mix of emotion, drama, and comedy, he continues to captivate viewers, leaving a lasting impact and proving why he is one of Bollywood’s most respected and beloved actors.
Lagaan
Set during British rule, Lagaan tells the inspiring story of villagers who challenge British officers to a cricket match to free themselves from heavy taxes. Aamir Khan's powerful performance as Bhuvan makes this film unforgettable.
Taare Zameen Par
In this emotional drama, Aamir plays a supportive art teacher who helps a young boy struggling with dyslexia. The film beautifully highlights the importance of understanding children's unique abilities.
3 Idiots
A perfect mix of comedy and inspiration, Three Idiots explores friendship, education, and following one's passion. Aamir's role as Rancho leaves a lasting impact on audiences of all ages.
Dangal
Based on a true story, Dangal showcases Aamir as Mahavir Singh Phogat, a determined father who trains his daughters to become world-class wrestlers. His physical transformation and intense acting are remarkable.
Rang De Basanti
Aamir shines in this patriotic drama where a group of friends awaken to social responsibility. The film blends youth energy with deep nationalistic themes, making it both entertaining and thought-provoking.
PK
In PK, Aamir plays an alien who questions human beliefs and practices. His innocent yet perverse performance makes the movie a unique blend of humor, emotion, and social commentary.
Andaz Apna Apna
This cult classic comedy sees Aamir in a hilarious role alongside Salman Khan, where comic timing and the film's witty dialogues make it a timeless entertainer.