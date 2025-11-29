Aan Paavam Pollathathu OTT: Release Date, Streaming Platform, Cast, Storyline, Plot
The Tamil rom-com Aan Paavam Pollathathu is set to make its OTT debut on a major OTT platform, creating excitement among fans eagerly waiting for its digital release. Directed by Kalaiarasan Thangavel, the film has created buzz for its relatable characters. Let’s take a look at Aan Paavam Pollathathu OTT release date, cast, story, and more.
Aan Paavam Pollathathu OTT Release Date
The latest Tamil movie Aan Paavam Pollathathu has made its OTT debut on 28 November 2025, giving fans across the country a chance to stream it from the comfort of their homes.
Aan Paavam Pollathathu OTT Streaming Platform
Aan Paavam Pollathathu is going to release on the major OTT platform, JioHotstar. The movie promises an entertaining watch for fans of feel-good cinema, making it a must-stream for audiences.
Aan Paavam Pollathathu Cast
Aan Paavam Pollathathu features Rio Raj as Siva, Malavika Manoj as Sakthi, RJ Vigneshkanth as Lawyer Narayanan, Jenson Dhivakar as Lawyer Siddhu, and others.
Aan Paavam Pollathathu Story
Aan Paavam Pollathathu revolves around married life and the challenges that follow, exploring how to partner with contrasting beliefs, values, and lifestyles try to navigate their relationship with marriage.