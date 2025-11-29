LIVE TV
  • Aan Paavam Pollathathu OTT: Release Date, Streaming Platform, Cast, Storyline, Plot

Aan Paavam Pollathathu OTT: Release Date, Streaming Platform, Cast, Storyline, Plot

The Tamil rom-com Aan Paavam Pollathathu is set to make its OTT debut on a major OTT platform, creating excitement among fans eagerly waiting for its digital release. Directed by  Kalaiarasan Thangavel, the film has created buzz for its relatable characters. Let’s take a look at Aan Paavam Pollathathu OTT release date, cast, story, and more.

November 29, 2025 | 5:18 PM IST

Google News
1/4

The latest Tamil movie Aan Paavam Pollathathu has made its OTT debut on 28 November 2025, giving fans across the country a chance to stream it from the comfort of their homes.

2/4

Aan Paavam Pollathathu is going to release on the major OTT platform, JioHotstar. The movie promises an entertaining watch for fans of feel-good cinema, making it a must-stream for audiences.

3/4

Aan Paavam Pollathathu features Rio Raj as Siva, Malavika Manoj as Sakthi, RJ Vigneshkanth as Lawyer Narayanan, Jenson Dhivakar as Lawyer Siddhu, and others.

4/4

Aan Paavam Pollathathu revolves around married life and the challenges that follow, exploring how to partner with contrasting beliefs, values, and lifestyles try to navigate their relationship with marriage.

