A Film That Will Make You Think

Aap Jaisa Koi leaves you thinking about relationships, equality, and what love is actually all about. A gentle, conversation-starting movie that you may want to watch again.



This story about Aap Jaisa Koi: R. Madhavan & Fatima Sana Shaikh’s rom-com that hits hard on patriarchy is based on publicly available information and opinions. It does not intend to defame, offend, or misrepresent any individual or group. Viewer discretion is advised.