  • Aap Jaisa Koi: R. Madhavan & Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Rom-Com That Hits Hard on Patriarchy

Aap Jaisa Koi: R. Madhavan & Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Rom-Com That Hits Hard on Patriarchy

R. Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh deliver powerful chemistry in Aap Jaisa Koi, a refreshing take on middle-aged love, modern masculinity, and breaking patriarchal norms.

By: Vani Verma Last Updated: July 14, 2025 | 1:15 PM IST
Aap Jaisa Koi: R. Madhavan & Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Rom-Com That Hits Hard on Patriarchy - Gallery Image
1/7

A Refreshing Rom-Com

R. Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh star in Aap Jaisa Koi, a modern romance of middle-age romance, patriarchy, and changing notions of manhood. Fans online say it leaves them "speechless."

Aap Jaisa Koi: R. Madhavan & Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Rom-Com That Hits Hard on Patriarchy - Gallery Image
2/7

Unbelievable Chemistry

Social media fans adore Madhavan and Fatima's pairing. They discuss at length how natural and genuine their chemistry is calling it the best they've seen in years.

Aap Jaisa Koi: R. Madhavan & Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Rom-Com That Hits Hard on Patriarchy - Gallery Image
3/7

Strongly Critiques Male Domination

The film should be commended for challenging deep-seated patriarchy. The viewer recognizes how it challenges male privilege and asserts women's agency, and thus it resonates with many.

Aap Jaisa Koi: R. Madhavan & Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Rom-Com That Hits Hard on Patriarchy - Gallery Image
4/7

Madhavan's Perception of Men Today

In interviews, Madhavan speaks of disorientation regarding "chivalry today," explaining that men are having trouble redefining masculinity without the old stereotypes mirroring his character's halting gentleness.

Aap Jaisa Koi: R. Madhavan & Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Rom-Com That Hits Hard on Patriarchy - Gallery Image
5/7

A Deeply Rooted Love Story

Critics like its strong themes: love in middle age, desire, and what it really means to support a partner's choices. It's a unique story that goes beyond usual Bollywood romances.

Aap Jaisa Koi: R. Madhavan & Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Rom-Com That Hits Hard on Patriarchy - Gallery Image
6/7

Split Critics, Loving Audience

Some critics referred to it as "slow" or "too talky," but X and Instagram audience adored its sentimental plot and termed it a must-watch for couples.

Aap Jaisa Koi: R. Madhavan & Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Rom-Com That Hits Hard on Patriarchy - Gallery Image
7/7

A Film That Will Make You Think

Aap Jaisa Koi leaves you thinking about relationships, equality, and what love is actually all about. A gentle, conversation-starting movie that you may want to watch again.

This story about Aap Jaisa Koi: R. Madhavan & Fatima Sana Shaikh’s rom-com that hits hard on patriarchy is based on publicly available information and opinions. It does not intend to defame, offend, or misrepresent any individual or group. Viewer discretion is advised.

Aap Jaisa Koi: R. Madhavan & Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Rom-Com That Hits Hard on Patriarchy - Gallery Image

