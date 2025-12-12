‘Aaromaley’ Movie OTT: Release Date, Streaming Platform, Cast, Story, Plot- Everything About Kishen Das and Sivathmika Rajasekhar Tamil Movie
Tamil cinema fans have their eyes on Aaromaley, the upcoming romantic drama featuring Kishen Das and Sivathmika Rajasekhar in lead roles. The film has already generated buzz for its refreshing pairing, soulful music, and emotional storyline. As anticipation grows, viewers are eager to know when and where to watch Aaromaley on OTT.
Aaromaley Movie OTT Release
Here’s everything you need to know about Aaromaley ott release date, streaming platform, cast, story, and more.
Aaromaley OTT Release Date
Aaromaley, the romantic Tamil drama which hit the screens on November 7, is all set to mark its debut on OTT on December 12, 2025.
Aaromaley OTT Release Platform
Aaromaley is set to stream on the major OTT platform, JioHotstar, which is currently causing a lot of excitement among fans. The latest Tamil movie will be released in five languages, including Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.
Aaromaley Cast
Aaromaley cast members include Kishen Das, Harshath Khan, Sivathmika Rajasekhar, Silamvarasan TR, and Megha Akash.
Aaromaley Story
Aaromaley revolves around a hopeless romantic boy, Ajith, who believes love is movie magic and is forced to work at a matrimonial agency where he clashes with his pragmatic boss, Anjali, learning that love requires effort, not just grand gestures.
