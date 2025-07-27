From Dily Soaps to Crores: Aashka Goradia’s Shocking Rs 1200 Crore Brand Journey
Aashka Goradia, previously a well-known figure on television, has transformed into a thriving entrepreneur with her business valued at over Rs 1200 crore. The actress has frequently served as an inspiration to many through her journey within the industry. Starting from purchasing her own home at the age of 23 to leaving the TV sector and beyond, here’s a glimpse of her path:
Debut In TV Industry
Aashka Goradia was previously a well-known figure, enchanting viewers through her roles in various television series. She embarked on her acting career in 2002 with Achanak 37 Saal Baad. She captured many fans with her performance in that show and subsequently appeared in hit series like Kkusum, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka, among others. Additionally, she has won over audiences through reality shows such as Bigg Boss 6, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4, Nach Baliye 8, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 4.
Why Aashka Goradia Quit TV Industry
Following her rise to fame through numerous television and reality programs, Aashka made a daring decision to depart from the TV scene and chase her entrepreneurial aspirations. In 2021, at the height of her success, Aashka revealed that she had chosen to leave the TV industry in order to follow a new passion for entrepreneurship.
Aashka Goradia’s Transition from TV Actress to Entrepreneurship
Aashka’s passion for makeup was well-known among her fans, and she aspired to create a business based on it. Following significant effort and dedication, she partnered with entrepreneurs Priyank Shah and Ashutosh Valani to establish a cosmetics brand in 2018.
Aashka Goradia’s Net Worth
Aashka's beauty brand has an estimated worth of around Rs 1200 crore. Additionally, she generates income through social media, her yoga studio in Goa alongside her husband, and various other ventures. Her net worth is said to be approximately between Rs 1200 and 1500 crore.
Aashka Goradia’s Personal Life
For Aashka, stepping away from television was more than just a career move; it marked a total change in her way of life. In 2019, she relocated to Goa with her husband, Brent, an American yoga instructor. Together, they established a yoga studio and are now embracing their life in Goa. In 2023, they welcomed their son.
Aashka Goradia’s Shocking Reveal of Buying a House at the Age of 23
Before embarking on her entrepreneurial path, Aashka demonstrated strong financial acumen. In a recent interview, she shared that she acquired her first residence in Mumbai when she was just 23 years old. At present, she is happily living in Goa with her husband and son.
Aashka Goradia’s Inspirational Journey
Beginning with an initial funding of approximately ₹50 lakh, her brand rapidly grew into an online-centric beauty label. In just two years, Renee had exceeded ₹100 crore in revenue, as indicated by reports. By 2024, Financial Express noted the brand's valuation to be an impressive ₹1,200–₹1,400 crore following a significant funding round.
Disclamer
