Abhishek Bachchan Movies You Didn’t Know Existed

From blockbusters to forgotten releases, Abhishek Bachchan has had a long journey in Bollywood. Here are 7 films featuring Abhishek Bachchan that many people don’t even remember or know existed!

By: Vanshika Ahuja Last Updated: July 21, 2025 | 9:08 PM IST
1/8

Shararat (2002)

This film is a romantic comedy about a rich beast forced to do community service work. It was released quietly and didn't get much attention. Hrishita Bhatt starred opposite Abhishek.

2/8

Bas Itna sa Khwaab Hai (2001)

This movie was one of his earliest films. It is a political drama about media manipulation and ambition. The star actors are Rani Mukherjee and Sushmita Sen.

3/8

Mumbai Se Aya Mera Dost (2003)

A village vs modern tale with a Bollywood twist. His co-star was Lara Dutta in this film. Its concept was ahead of its time but failed miserably.

4/8

Kuch Naa Kaho (2003)

It is a romantic drama of Abhishek with Aishwarya Rai (before they got married). It was overshadowed by bigger releases that year. The music was very beautiful.

5/8

Umrao Jaan (2006)

This movie is still known for its music and costumes more than its box office success. It was Aishwarya and Abhishek's historical drama remake. This was a rare period for Abhishek.

6/8

Drona (2008)

This movie had Priyanka Chopra as the action heroine. It is still one of his most ambitious films. It was a superhero-fantasy adventure that flopped big time.

7/8

Bluffmaster! (2005)

The co-stars of Abhishek were Priyanka Chopra and Riteish Deshmukh in this movie. It was surprisingly cool but got overshadowed by other hits.

8/8

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

