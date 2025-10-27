LIVE TV
  Abhishek Bajaj EXPOSED: Age, Love Life, Career, Controversies & More Details Revealed

Abhishek Bajaj is a popular Indian actor known for his work in TV shows, films and Bigg Boss 19. Over the years, Abhishek has made headlines not only for his acting but also his personal life and controversies. Here’s everything from age, love life to upcoming projects of Abhishek Bajaj you need to know about.

Abhishek Bajaj Age
1/6

Abhishek Bajaj Age

Abhishek Bajaj was born on October 24, 1992 in New Delhi, India. He graduated from Delhi University.

Abhishek Bajaj's Career
2/6

Abhishek Bajaj's Career

His debut was Parvarrish- Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi (2011). He played notable roles like Santoshi Maa, Dil De Ke Dekho and Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chabhi Meri Bhabhi.

Abhishek Bajaj first film role
3/6

Abhishek Bajaj first film role

His debut film was Student of the Year 2 (2019). His other films include Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui (2021), Babli Bouncer (2022).

Abhishek Bajaj Wife
4/6

Abhishek Bajaj Wife

Abhishek was married to Akshansha Jindal from 2017 to 2020. Akanksha accused him of infedility during marriage. Abhishek called her a "fame digger".

Abhishek Bajaj Bigg Boss 19 fame
5/6

Abhishek Bajaj Bigg Boss 19 fame

He gained massive popularity and fan following from the show. He is known for working across TV, films and realty shows.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy pf private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

