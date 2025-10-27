Abhishek Bajaj EXPOSED: Age, Love Life, Career, Controversies & More Details Revealed
Abhishek Bajaj is a popular Indian actor known for his work in TV shows, films and Bigg Boss 19. Over the years, Abhishek has made headlines not only for his acting but also his personal life and controversies. Here’s everything from age, love life to upcoming projects of Abhishek Bajaj you need to know about.
Abhishek Bajaj Age
Abhishek Bajaj was born on October 24, 1992 in New Delhi, India. He graduated from Delhi University.
Abhishek Bajaj's Career
His debut was Parvarrish- Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi (2011). He played notable roles like Santoshi Maa, Dil De Ke Dekho and Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chabhi Meri Bhabhi.
Abhishek Bajaj first film role
His debut film was Student of the Year 2 (2019). His other films include Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui (2021), Babli Bouncer (2022).
Abhishek Bajaj Wife
Abhishek was married to Akshansha Jindal from 2017 to 2020. Akanksha accused him of infedility during marriage. Abhishek called her a "fame digger".
Abhishek Bajaj Bigg Boss 19 fame
He gained massive popularity and fan following from the show. He is known for working across TV, films and realty shows.
