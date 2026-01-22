Abhishek Sharma EXPOSED: Girlfriend Laila Faisal Rumors, Family Background & Latest Cricket Match Updates Revealed

Abhishek Sharma is trending everywhere after his explosive 1st T20I moment as India outclassed New Zealand by 48 runs. Fans are now digging into his personal life, searching for his birthday, age and background details. His name is also being linked with girlfriend rumors, adding more curiosity online. From his father’s role in his journey to girlfriend details, here’s everything you need to know about the Indian cricketer, Abhishek Sharma.