Abhishek Sharma EXPOSED: Girlfriend Laila Faisal Rumors, Family Background & Latest Cricket Match Updates Revealed
Abhishek Sharma is trending everywhere after his explosive 1st T20I moment as India outclassed New Zealand by 48 runs. Fans are now digging into his personal life, searching for his birthday, age and background details. His name is also being linked with girlfriend rumors, adding more curiosity online. From his father’s role in his journey to girlfriend details, here’s everything you need to know about the Indian cricketer, Abhishek Sharma.
Abhishek Sharma Birthday
Abhishek Sharma was born on September 4, 2000. He is 25 years old in 2026.
Abhishek Sharma Girlfriend
Abhishek Sharma has been linked with Laila Faisal on social media searches. There is no official confirmation from Abhishek Sharma about their relationship publicly.
Abhishek Sharma Cricket Trending News
Abhishek Sharma is trending after his 1st T20I, where India defeated ew Zealand by 48 runs. His performance became a major talking point, boosting his name across cricket trends.
Abhishek Sharma Father
Abhishek Sharma's father is Raj Kumar Sharma. His father has played a big role in supporting his cricket journey from childhood.
Abhishek Sharma's Coach
Abhishek Sharma's early cricket training was guided by his local coaches in Punjab. He has also learned a lot through professional coaching setups in domestic cricket and IPL.
Disclaimer
This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.