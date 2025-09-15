Abhishek Sharma’s Tragic Love Story: Relationship with Model Tania Singh Turned Sour Before Laila Faisal

Tragic Connection With Model Tania Singh

In February 2024, Abhishek was mentioned in a tragic incident involving a model, Tania Singh. It was reported that he was being investigated by Surat police following the suicide of Tania. She supposedly had an unanswered WhatsApp message with Abhishek, and investigators found the last person she called. Their relationship was also reported to have spanned 6-7 months before it went bad.