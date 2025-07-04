Action thriller Movies to watch on OTT Including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and ZEE5

- Home>
If your heart loves breath-taking plots and high-speed chases with intense fight scenes, action thrillers are just for you! Here are 7 action thriller movies you can watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Hot star and ZEE5.
Vikram (2022)- Disney+ Hotstar
The star actor of this movie is Kamal Hassan. It is an intense Tamil action thriller with brutal action and a gripping storyline, including cast members Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil.
Extraction (2020)- Netflix
Chris Hemsworth plays a black market mercenary on a deadly rescue mission. Set partly in India and Bangladesh, it's packed with gritty hand to hand combat.
War (2019)- Amazon Prime Video
Hrithik Roshan and Tiger shroff perform jaw-dropping stunts in this movie. It's a spy thriller with slick visuals and a twisty plot.
Khuda Haafiz (2020)- ZEE5
Inspired by true events, a common man goes to extra ordinary lengths to rescue his wife from human traffickers in a foreign land.
The Night Comes For Us (2018)- Netflix
Not for the faint-hearted people, this movie is an Indonesian blood soaked action ride full of martial arts mayhem.
Special OPS (Series)- Disney+ Hotstar
It is a gripping sky thriller series with sharp twists and layered storytelling. An Indian RAW agent chases a terrorist mastermind across continents.
Breathe: Into the Shadows (Series)- Amazon Prime Video
This is a psychological thriller where a desperate father is pulled into a web of compromise and mystery. The desperate father's role is played by Abhishek Bachchan.
