  Action thriller Movies to watch on OTT Including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and ZEE5

Action thriller Movies to watch on OTT Including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and ZEE5

If your heart loves breath-taking plots and high-speed chases with intense fight scenes, action thrillers are just for you! Here are 7 action thriller movies you  can watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Hot star and ZEE5.

By: Vanshika Ahuja Last Updated: July 4, 2025 | 3:40 PM IST
1/7

Vikram (2022)- Disney+ Hotstar

The star actor of this movie is Kamal Hassan. It is an intense Tamil action thriller with brutal action and a gripping storyline, including cast members Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil.

2/7

Extraction (2020)- Netflix

Chris Hemsworth plays a black market mercenary on a deadly rescue mission. Set partly in India and Bangladesh, it's packed with gritty hand to hand combat.

3/7

War (2019)- Amazon Prime Video

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger shroff perform jaw-dropping stunts in this movie. It's a spy thriller with slick visuals and a twisty plot.

4/7

Khuda Haafiz (2020)- ZEE5

Inspired by true events, a common man goes to extra ordinary lengths to rescue his wife from human traffickers in a foreign land.

5/7

The Night Comes For Us (2018)- Netflix

Not for the faint-hearted people, this movie is an Indonesian blood soaked action ride full of martial arts mayhem.

6/7

Special OPS (Series)- Disney+ Hotstar

It is a gripping sky thriller series with sharp twists and layered storytelling. An Indian RAW agent chases a terrorist mastermind across continents.

7/7

Breathe: Into the Shadows (Series)- Amazon Prime Video

This is a psychological thriller where a desperate father is pulled into a web of compromise and mystery. The desperate father's role is played by Abhishek Bachchan.

Disclaimer-This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

