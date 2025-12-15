Actor Ankita Lokhande And Husband Vicky Jain Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary Amid GST Raids On Coal Firms Linked To Family Business; Know Power Couple’s Combined Net Worth
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain: TV actors Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain recently marked their fourth wedding anniversary, but the occasion came amid unforeseen circumstances following a GST raid. Despite the challenging situation, the couple chose to focus on love and togetherness.
Couple Shared Thoughts On Instagram
Sharing their thoughts on Instagram, Ankita and Vicky posted a touching video that captured moments from their journey together, featuring photos and treasured memories from across the years. Through their message, the couple highlighted the importance of standing by each other and celebrating love, even in difficult times.
Couple's Heart Touching Moment
One touching moment in the video shows the couple cutting a cake together. From candid, cosy moments to vacation memories and romantic highlights, the montage beautifully captures their journey as a couple.
Couple's Heartfelt Caption
For the caption, they wrote, “4 years of us Of growing, learning, falling, rising side by side.. We’ve held each other through the loud days and the quiet ones, choosing love even when it wasn’t easy. What we’ve built is more than time it’s trust, patience, friendship, and home..If this is what four years feel like, we’re ready for the long, long lifetime ahead.. Always us. #AnVI ki Kahani#HappyAnniversary #BetterTogether.”
Back When Ankita Lokhande And Vicky Jain Tied Knot
Ankita Lokhande and businessman Vicky Jain tied the knot on December 14, 2021, in a lavish traditional ceremony in Mumbai after dating for several years. Their wedding festivities stretched over multiple days and included mehndi, sangeet and a grand reception, with several celebrities from Bollywood and the television industry in attendance.
Combined Net Worth And Assets
The power couple’s combined net worth is estimated to be between ₹125 and ₹130 crore. Much of this wealth comes from Vicky Jain’s extensive business interests and Ankita Lokhande’s successful acting career. The duo is also known for their opulent lifestyle.
