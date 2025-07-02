Live Tv
Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge
Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge
Actresses Quit Bollywood to Marry a Rich Husband Choosing Luxury Over Fame

Bollywood may be a dream factory, but for some actresses, real life love and luxury to priority over the screen. Here’s a list of actresses who traded stardom for a new chapter in life.

By: Vanshika Ahuja Last Updated: July 2, 2025 | 1:12 PM IST
Saira Banu

Saira Banu was a part of classic cinema but she reduced her screen presence drastically after marriage with the legendary Dilip Kumar and became a full time homemaker.

Amrita Arora

Amrita acted in a few films and quit after marrying businessman Shakeel Ladak in 2009. She is Kareena Kapoor's best friend.

Twinkle Khanna

Daughter of Rajesh Khanna, Twinkle acted in a few films before marrying Akshay Kumar in 2001. She shifted to writing, design and entrepreneurship after quitting acting.

Asin Thottumkal

Star of hits like Ghajini and Ready, Asin left Bollywood after marrying Rahul Sharma who is the co-founder of Micromax in 2016. She now lives a quiet, luxurious life, away from the spotlight.

Sana Khan

The Big Boss and Jai Ho actress Sana Khan shocked fans by quitting films in 2020 for religious reasons and soon married Mufti Anas, a businessman.

Ayesha Takia

Known for Tarzan and Wanted, Ayesha left acting after marrying Farhan Azmi, a politician.

Anu Aggarwal

Aashiqui star Anu did not marry a rich man but left the industry completely choosing a spiritual life over Bollywood fame.

Disclaimer-This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

