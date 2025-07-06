Actresses Who Were Trolled for Wearing Revealing Outfits.
In the era of social media, celebrities are constantly under public scrutiny, especially when it comes to their fashion choices. Many actresses have faced severe trolling for wearing bold or revealing outfits, with people often resorting to body-shaming, moral policing, and sexist remarks. This backlash reflects the double standards in society—where men are often praised for bold fashion, while women are judged. These actresses, through their confidence and courage, are challenging outdated norms and standing up for the right to self-expression.
Sonali Raut's Controversial Look
Former Bigg Boss contestant Sonali Raut recently faced backlash for her bold outfit at Baba Siddiqui's annual Iftaar party, which revealed her midriff. Critics took to social media to express their disapproval, with one comment stating, "Maybe she's not fasting with Muslims, but she should respect the holy month! I doubt people would accept her wearing this to any religious festival."
Shraddha Arya's Revealing Photos
Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya faced severe trolling after posting a bikini photo on social media. Despite looking stunning in her pink bikini and captioning it, "Some super casual, happy, by the poolside, shots done by my super talented best friend photographer," she received vulgar comments. Critics urged her not to share such bold images, citing her family-oriented image on television.
Arshi Khan's Bikini Photos Spark Controversy
Bigg Boss season 11 contestant Arshi Khan recently shared stunning bikini photos on social media, showcasing her in a green bikini. However, she faced severe trolling, with critics accusing her of offending religious beliefs and slut-shaming her for her revealing outfit. One comment read, "Mat kya karo apne gande muh se allah allah...suit nh krta Miss @arshikofficial. Laanat h tujhpe or tujh jaise sare musalmano pe."
Sara Khan trolled for posing in a bikini
Sara Khan, known for her role in Bidaai, recently shared a bold Instagram photo in a two-piece bikini. While many fans praised her stunning look, she faced harsh criticism from haters, with some calling her shameless and urging her to change her religion. Comments included accusations about her Islamic beliefs and expressions of disappointment from former admirers.
Anjum Fakih Faces Backlash for Bikini Photo
Following Hina Khan and Arshi Khan, Anjum Fakih from Kundali Bhagya has also faced backlash for wearing a bikini. While vacationing in Thailand, she shared a photo in a floral beach outfit, prompting comments about her attire being inappropriate for a Muslim woman.
Rakhi Sawant Trolled for Revealing Clothes
Former Bigg Boss contestant Rakhi Sawant is back in the spotlight after posting pictures and videos of herself practicing yoga on Instagram for International Yoga Day. She faced backlash for doing yoga in a red-cut-out swimsuit, with many users posting humorous comments on her photos.