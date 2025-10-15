Adhoya Ram Mandir Diwali 2025: Tradition, Lights, and Community Spirit

Diwali 2025 at Adhoya Ram Mandir celebrated faith, tradition, and community spirit. The temple and city lit up with over 28 lakh diyas during Deepotsav. Devotional aartis, Ram Leela enactments, cultural tableaux, breathtaking decorations, and green fireworks made the festivities vibrant. Locals, pilgrims, and visitors united to experience a living tradition that highlighted spirituality, heritage, and togetherness in Ayodhya.