  • Adhoya Ram Mandir Diwali 2025: Tradition, Lights, and Community Spirit

Adhoya Ram Mandir Diwali 2025: Tradition, Lights, and Community Spirit

Diwali 2025 at Adhoya Ram Mandir celebrated faith, tradition, and community spirit. The temple and city lit up with over 28 lakh diyas during Deepotsav. Devotional aartis, Ram Leela enactments, cultural tableaux, breathtaking decorations, and green fireworks made the festivities vibrant. Locals, pilgrims, and visitors united to experience a living tradition that highlighted spirituality, heritage, and togetherness in Ayodhya.

By: Last Updated: October 15, 2025 | 10:24 AM IST
The Heart of Diwali – Ram Mandir
1/7

The Heart of Diwali – Ram Mandir

The new main temple of Ram Mandir is the focal point of Deepotsav. Countless diyas and elaborate decorations lit up the temple and city.

Deepotsav – Sea of Lamps
2/7

Deepotsav – Sea of Lamps

During Deepotsav, more than 28 lacs of diyas are lit at the Saryu Ghats and Ram Ki Paidi, a sight to behold and that speaks for itself that is glowing lights.

Tradition and Culture Live
3/7

Tradition and Culture Live

Devotional aartis, cultural tableaux from India and abroad, and Ram Leela enactments make Ayodhya alive and Palpable.

Breathtaking Decorations and Architecture
4/7

Breathtaking Decorations and Architecture

The carvings on Ram Mandir, idols of deity, and rangoli are spiritual and stunning and breathtaking to devotee and visitor alike.

Community and Faith
5/7

Community and Faith

Diwali in Ayodhya is about togetherness as the locals, pilgrims, and visitors from around the globe have come together for a living tradition that presents faith, heritage, and community spirit.

Green Fireworks and Security
6/7

Green Fireworks and Security

This year brought dazzling green fireworks, crowd control, and security for a enjoyable Diwali.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This gallery is for informational and cultural purposes only. Event details, decorations, and festivities are based on publicly available information. Visitors should follow local guidelines for safety and respect religious practices.

