  • Aditi Rao Hydari EXPOSED: Age, Love Life, Career & Secret Details Revealed

Aditi Rao Hydari EXPOSED: Age, Love Life, Career & Secret Details Revealed

Aditi Rao Hydari is trending on the internet! Fans can’t stop talking about her elegance, timeless beauty and grace. As she celebrates another year of success and love, here’s all the detailed information about Aditi Rao Hydari that might leave you stunned.

Aditi Rao Hydari Age
1/6

Aditi Rao Hydari Age

Aditi was born on October 28, 1978. She is 47 years old. Her birth year is rumored and not confirmed yet.

Aditi Rao Hydari parents
2/6

Aditi Rao Hydari parents

Aditi comes from a distinguished background: her father was from the Hydari lineage and her mother, Vidya Rai, is a noted classical singer.

Aditi Rao Hydari husband
3/6

Aditi Rao Hydari husband

Aditi was first married to actor-lawyer Satyadeep Mishra and they separated a few years later. More recently, she met actor Siddharth on the sets of Maha Samudram in 2021, and they officially tied the knot on 16 September 2024 in an elegant temple ceremony.

Aditi Rao Hydari career highlights
4/6

Aditi Rao Hydari career highlights

Aditi's first film release was Prajapathi (2006) in Malayalam. She gained recognition with Yeh Saali Zindagi (2011) in Hindi for which she won the Screen Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Aditi Rao Hydari International Film
5/6

Aditi Rao Hydari International Film

Aditi recently made her international debut with Lioness (2025), a UK-India co-production backed by the British Film Institute.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy pf private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

