Adventure Unlocked! Delhi Hot-Air Balloon Rides: Place, Price, Timings And Booking Guide
Today On November 29, 2025, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) introduced the first hot air balloon rides in the city. These tethered flights provide an extraordinary, 7 to 15-minute aerial view of the metropolis that is up to 150 feet high, with a ticket price of ₹3,000 plus taxes.
Location of Launch
The rides officially commenced for the public from Asita Park on November 29th, as the initial launch site. The service will be expanded in phases to other DDA sites like Baansera Park, Yamuna Sports Complex, and Commonwealth Games Village Sports Complex.
Ticket Price
This is the fixed ticket price for one individual to experience the tethered hot-air balloon ride. Taxes are excluded from the base fare, and pricing may vary slightly for premium slots or group bookings.
Ride Type and Height
The balloon is tethered (secured by ropes to the ground), ensuring a controlled and safe vertical ascent and descent. The flight typically ascends to a height of 100 to 150 feet, offering panoramic views of the riverfront and city.
Duration and Capacity
The entire experience, from lift-off to landing, is a brief and controlled ride lasting between seven and twelve minutes. Each balloon basket has a limited capacity, accommodating a maximum of four passengers per trip for safety and comfort.
How to Book
Bookings are handled by the DDA-appointed operator, Air Safari, and can likely be purchased at the ticket counter at launch sites like Baansera Park or Asita. For online booking, check the Air Safari website or trusted adventure booking platforms for specific Delhi ride slots, as the service is newly launched.