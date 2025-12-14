LIVE TV
  • Affordable Winter Travel: 5 Best Snowfall Places in India Under ₹30,000

Affordable Winter Travel: 5 Best Snowfall Places in India Under ₹30,000

Want to see snowfall without blowing your budget? 
Snow trips in India can be surprisingly affordable with the right destination.
From frozen lakes to white mountain towns, winter magic doesn’t need luxury spends.
Here are 5 best places to experience snowfall in India under ₹30,000.

By: Last Updated: December 14, 2025 | 10:01 PM IST
Manali, Himachal Pradesh
Manali, Himachal Pradesh

Heavy snowfall, snow activities, and lively winter vibes.
Budget hotels and shared transport keep the trip affordable.

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh
Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

Classic winter charm with chances of snowfall in peak season.
Easy connectivity and low-cost stays suit budget travelers.

Gulmarg, Jammu & Kashmir
Gulmarg, Jammu & Kashmir

Famous for fresh snow and winter sports.
Affordable packages make it possible under a budget.

Auli, Uttarakhand
Auli, Uttarakhand

Clean snow views and scenic cable car rides.
Homestays and off-season deals reduce overall expenses.

Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh
Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh

Peaceful snowy landscapes and less tourist rush.
Budget guesthouses help keep travel costs low.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

This content is for general information only. Snowfall depends on weather conditions and may vary each season. Travel costs can change based on dates, transport, and accommodation. Always check local weather updates and official travel guidelines before planning.

