African Safari Parks To Once Experience In Your Life
An African Safari offers some of the most diverse and thrilling wildlife experiences on Earth. Here are the top 7 African Safari Parks one must experience once in their lifetime.
Serengeti National Park (Tanzania)
It is wildly unique for the great migration. Millions of zebras , gazelles and wildebeest migrate across the plains, followed by predators. This UNESCO World Heritage Site is also home to the "big five".
Masai Mara National Reserve (Kenya)
It is renowned for river crossings during the Great Migration and lion sightings. This offers many chances to spot leopards and cheetahs for wildlife photographers.
Kruger National Park (South Africa)
It is one of Africa's largest game reserves. Also, it has diversity as well as accessibility. Kruger combines luxury and budget-friendly options.
Okavango Delta (Botswana)
Okavango has water-based safaris that help you feel like you are paddling through paradise. Best explored by elephants, rare antelopes and hippos.
Etosha National Park (Namibia)
It is known for its salt pans which can be seen even from the space. During dry months, wildlife gathers around waterholes, offering a "one stop shop" safari.
South Luangwa National Park (Zambia)
It is the birthplace of the walking safaris where you can ditch the Jeep and experience wildlife on foot. You'll face many close encounters with birds, elephants and lions.
Bwindi Impenetrable Forest (Uganda)
It is wildly famous for its mountain gorilla trekking. This jungle is dense and misty, making one feel like they're in another world. You'll have face to face encounters with endangered mountain gorillas which is once in a lifetime experience.
