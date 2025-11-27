After 12,000 Years, Hayli Gubbi Awakens: Stunning Volcano Eruption In Ethiopia Captured In Photos

The eruption of the Hayli Gubbi volcano that recently occurred in the geologically active Afar Depression of Ethiopia is the event that has broken the period of inactivity that lasted almost 12,000 years. It was unexpected because the area that is emphasized by the East African Rift System, where the continental plates are constantly pulling apart, is a very active area for volcanism but Hayli Gubbi’s wake-up call was a surprise.

The volcanic activity started on November 23, 2025, when there was a big explosion, and the regional landscape dramatically changed while global atmosphere was impacted. The eruption was so massive that it was characterized by an enormous ash and sulfur dioxide SO2 plume which not only shot up to tens of thousands of feet but also spread to thousands of kilometers.

