After 12,000 Years, Hayli Gubbi Awakens: Stunning Volcano Eruption In Ethiopia Captured In Photos
The eruption of the Hayli Gubbi volcano that recently occurred in the geologically active Afar Depression of Ethiopia is the event that has broken the period of inactivity that lasted almost 12,000 years. It was unexpected because the area that is emphasized by the East African Rift System, where the continental plates are constantly pulling apart, is a very active area for volcanism but Hayli Gubbi’s wake-up call was a surprise.
The volcanic activity started on November 23, 2025, when there was a big explosion, and the regional landscape dramatically changed while global atmosphere was impacted. The eruption was so massive that it was characterized by an enormous ash and sulfur dioxide SO2 plume which not only shot up to tens of thousands of feet but also spread to thousands of kilometers.
Hayli Gubbi Eruption
The volcano, long considered dormant, erupted on November 23, 2025, for the first time in nearly 12,000 years. This explosive event occurred in the Afar region, a tectonically active zone.
Massive Ash and SO₂ Plume
The eruption ejected an ash and sulphur dioxide ($\text{SO}_2$) cloud up to 45,000 feet into the atmosphere. This massive plume posed a significant hazard to aviation safety in the region.
Transcontinental Drift
High-altitude winds transported the volcanic plume over 3,700 kilometers, causing a visible atmospheric impact as far as the Arabian Peninsula and Western India. The $\text{SO}_2$ and fine ash particles became a subject of international monitoring.
Aviation Disruptions
The high-altitude ash cloud caused several flight cancellations and delays for international routes, as volcanic ash can cause catastrophic failure if ingested by jet engines. Authorities issued advisories directing aircraft to avoid the affected airspace.
Geological Context
The eruption occurred in the Afar Depression, a part of the East African Rift System where tectonic plates are slowly splitting apart. This rifting is the primary driver of the frequent volcanic and seismic activity in the region.