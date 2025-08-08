LIVE TV
Afternoon Naps: A Healthy Habit Backed by Science, Not a Sign of Laziness

Afternoon naps boost cognitive function, mood, heart health, and overall well-being, proving they are a science-backed health habit, not a sign of laziness.

By: Last Updated: August 8, 2025 | 2:26 PM IST
1/7

Cognitive Function

As a brief siesta in the afternoon gives your brain the needed rest, it will help with memory retention skills and the capacity to learn while also facilitating decision-making processes.

2/7

Alertness and Performance

A short nap enhances mental alertness and concentration, precipitating greater performance as far as activities during daylight hours.

3/7

Mood and Stress

Cortisol is termed the stress hormone, and napping reduces its level so that mood and emotional stability are set on the road to being settled with a relaxed mind.

4/7

Brain Health

Napping is good for brain health because it helps detoxify the brain, carry out repair work, and reduce the probability of cognitive deterioration.

5/7

Cardiovascular Health

An afternoon nap lowers blood pressure, which is good for the heart as it provides some exercise, while more pressure on the cardiovascular system would harm the heart.

6/7

General Well-being

A nap rejuvenates the body, raises the energy level, and improves the quality of life of a person without disturbing nighttime sleep.

7/7

Disclaimer

This is for informational purposes only and should not replace medical advice. Consult a healthcare professional for personalized recommendations.

Tags:

