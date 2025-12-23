Ahaan Panday Turns A Year Older: Net Worth, Career Journey And Rumoured Girlfriend, All In Pics
Today marks the 28th birthday of the up-and-coming star of Bollywood, Ahaan Panday, who is basking in the glory of his major YRF debut. The gifted performer is rapidly winning over the hearts of the moviegoers in India, becoming the most recent idol.
Blockbuster Debut with "Saiyaara"
In July 2025, Ahaan made his highly anticipated acting debut in the musical romantic drama "Saiyaara", directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF). The film was a massive commercial success, grossing over ₹579 crore worldwide and becoming one of the highest-grossing romantic films in Indian cinema history.
Rising Net Worth
Following the success of his debut and numerous brand endorsements, Ahaan's estimated net worth in 2025 is reported to be between ₹15 crore and ₹41 crore. His income streams include acting contracts, high-profile modeling assignments, and social media collaborations.
Award-Winning Performance
His portrayal of "Krish Kapoor" in Saiyaara earned him critical acclaim for his emotional depth and screen presence. Just recently, on December 19, 2025, he was honored with the "Debutant Actor of the Year" award at the NDTV Indian of the Year event.
Next Major Project: Action Genre
Ahaan has already confirmed his next big move. He will be starring in a high-octane action film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by YRF. To prepare for this role, he is reportedly undergoing over 60 days of intensive physical and combat training.
Extensive "Behind-the-Scenes" Training
Unlike many newcomers, Ahaan spent several years learning the craft before facing the camera. He worked as an Assistant Director on notable projects like Freaky Ali, Rock On 2, Mardaani 2, and the Netflix series The Railway Men, which helped him build a strong foundation in filmmaking.
The "Rumoured Girlfriend" Buzz
His Saiyaara co-star. Their off-screen chemistry is so strong that fans have dubbed them a real-life couple. Just today, she shared a deeply personal birthday post for him, fueling rumors further. The Gully Boy actress sparked major dating rumors earlier this year when she posted a heartfelt "I love you" message during his film's release.