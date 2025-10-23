LIVE TV
From Rashmika to Bhagwant Mann: India’s Most Famous Faces Trapped in Deepfake Controversies Amid AI Misuse

Rashmika Mandanna, Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar, and Bhagwant Mann are among the prominent Indian public figures who have been targeted by AI deepfakes, leading to widespread concern, legal action, and calls for stronger regulations.

October 23, 2025 | 4:39 PM IST
Sachin Tendulkar:
1/5

Sachin Tendulkar:

A deepfake video went viral, which falsely depicted the cricketer endorsing a gaming app; he called for reporting and prompt social media action.

Rashmika Mandanna:
2/5

Rashmika Mandanna:

An AI deepfake of sexual content was alarming. This actress invited all those who met such a fate to come out and voice their concerns about the abomination of technology.

Alia Bhatt:
3/5

Alia Bhatt:

She was the one who got trapped in deepfake videos. This was depicted by her making lewd gestures, and she also sued and got the Delhi High Court protection orders in her favor.

Aishwarya Rai:
4/5

Aishwarya Rai:

There were anonymous and indiscriminate sexually natured video shares and speculation that the actress and Salman Khan were conspiring to engage in intimacy. She asked her team for legal action for damages and removal.

Bhagwant Mann:
5/5

Bhagwant Mann:

He was brought up amid the debate on political deepfake misuse; however, no case has been confirmed following the public discussion.

