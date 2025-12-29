LIVE TV
  Air Pollution: The Invisible Heart Killer

Air Pollution: The Invisible Heart Killer

Air pollution doesn’t just harm lungs. It silently damages the heart, increasing long-term cardiovascular risks without obvious warning signs.

Published By: Editorial Webdesk Published: December 29, 2025 12:32:04 IST
The Hidden Threat
1/6
Credit: unsplash

The Hidden Threat

Every breath of polluted air raises the risk of heart attack, stroke, and high blood pressure - even in young, healthy individuals.

Doctor’s Insight
2/6
Credit: unsplash

Doctor’s Insight

Cardiologist Dr. Naveen Bhamri explains how air pollution acts as a slow poison, gradually increasing inflammation and heart disease risk.

How Pollution Reaches the Heart
3/6
Credit: unsplash

How Pollution Reaches the Heart

PM2.5 particles enter the bloodstream, raising blood pressure, heart rate, and inflammation, putting continuous stress on the heart.

What PM2.5 Does Inside the Body
4/6
Credit: unsplash

What PM2.5 Does Inside the Body

PM2.5 thickens blood, increases clot risk, causes arterial spasms, and reduces oxygen supply - significantly raising heart attack risk.

It Happens Silently
5/6
Credit: unsplash

It Happens Silently

Even moderate AQI levels can harm the heart without symptoms, making pollution-related cardiovascular damage hard to detect early.

How to Protect Your Heart
6/6
Credit: unsplash

How to Protect Your Heart

Wear N95 masks, stay active indoors, use air purifiers, and add oxygen-rich plants to reduce pollution exposure daily.

