Air Pollution: The Invisible Heart Killer
Air pollution doesn’t just harm lungs. It silently damages the heart, increasing long-term cardiovascular risks without obvious warning signs.
The Hidden Threat
Every breath of polluted air raises the risk of heart attack, stroke, and high blood pressure - even in young, healthy individuals.
Doctor’s Insight
Cardiologist Dr. Naveen Bhamri explains how air pollution acts as a slow poison, gradually increasing inflammation and heart disease risk.
How Pollution Reaches the Heart
PM2.5 particles enter the bloodstream, raising blood pressure, heart rate, and inflammation, putting continuous stress on the heart.
What PM2.5 Does Inside the Body
PM2.5 thickens blood, increases clot risk, causes arterial spasms, and reduces oxygen supply - significantly raising heart attack risk.
It Happens Silently
Even moderate AQI levels can harm the heart without symptoms, making pollution-related cardiovascular damage hard to detect early.
How to Protect Your Heart
Wear N95 masks, stay active indoors, use air purifiers, and add oxygen-rich plants to reduce pollution exposure daily.