Aishwarya Mohanraj Lost 22 Kg With a Diabetic DRUG Mounjaro? Stand-up Comedian Reveals SHOCKING Weight Loss Secret | Transformation Sparks Debate
Comedian Aishwarya Mohanraj shocked fans after revealing she lost over 20kg with the help of a diabetes drug. From struggling with PCOD and insulin resistance to dropping from 74kg to nearly 52kg, her transformation has sparked massive debate online. She openly admitted using Mounjaro, a medication originally meant for type-2 diabetes, for medical weight management. Here’s everything you need to know about how Aishwarya Mohanraj managed to lose 20kg weight.
Who Is Aishwarya Mohanraj?
Aishwarya Mohanraj is a stand-up comedian, content creator, and social media personality known for her comedy, vlogs and candid sharing of her personal experiences online- including her recent weight-loss journey.
Aishwarya Mohanraj Weight Gain and Struggles
Aishwarya has spoken openly about her struggle with weight gain that occurred over several years, partly linked to health conditions such as PCOD (polycystic ovary syndrome), hypothyroidism and insulin resistance.
Aishwarya Mohanraj Used a 'Diabetic Drug'
To address her metabolic and weight challenges, she was prescribed Mounjaro (generic name: tirzepatide), a weekly injectable medication. Over the course of about six months, she shared that her weight dropped from roughly 74 kilograms to about 52 kilograms, a total loss of about 20–22 kg.
How Mounjaro Works
Mounjaro belongs to a class of medications that act on gut hormone receptors (GLP-1 and GIP) to reduce appetite, slow stomach emptying and improve insulin regulation — all of which can help with weight loss when supervised by a doctor.
Mounjaro Side Effects and Experience
Initial nausea and appetite suppression in the early weeks, which is a known effect for many people starting these drugs. She also noted significant hair loss, which can happen with rapid weight loss.
What Aishwarya Mohanraj Says to Her Audience
Aishwarya has been clear that she is not giving medical advice or recommending Mounjaro to others, she repeatedly urges people to “consult a doctor first” and not assume her experience is a one-size-fits-all solution.
Disclaimer
This article is for informational purposes only and is based on publicly available statements and media reports regarding Aishwarya Mohanraj’s weight-loss journey. It does not promote or endorse the use of any medication, including Mounjaro (tirzepatide), for weight loss. Weight-loss drugs should only be taken under the supervision of a qualified medical professional after proper evaluation. Results may vary from person to person. Always consult a doctor before starting any medication or treatment related to weight management.