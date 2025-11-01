Aishwarya Rai Once Lost 5 Big Films, Director Almost Boycotted Her Beacuse of This Actor He is…
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of Bollywood’s most celebrated and timeless actresses, is celebrating her birthday today. Known for her grace, beauty, and powerful performances, Aishwarya Rai has ruled the hearts of millions across the globe. However, not many know that she once faced a tough phase in her career, which shattered her the most. Let’s dive into one of the toughest phases of life, where she nearly got boycotted by big directors.
Happy Birthday Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been one of the most iconic actress in the industry, admired for her beauty, talent, and elegance. However, behind her glamorous life, there were challenging moments that test her career.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Lost Five Films
According to reports, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan lost as many as five big budge- films during this period. Directors and producers were trying to avoid her amid several controversies.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Fallout After Devdas
After the blockbuster Devdas, Aishwarya Rai reportedly faced unexpected hurdles in her career. The chaos was created due to her rumored relationship with Salman Khan.
Aishwarya Rai Relationship with Salman Khan
According to reports, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was dating Salman Khan which sparked the buzz among their fans. But Slaman Khan’s possessive behavoiur harm the career of Aishwarya.
Salman Khan’s Alleged Possessive Behavior
Salman Khan’s possessive nature towards Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the time created tension on several film sets. This reportedly led to the loss of five films.
Directors Almost Boycotted Aishwarya Rai
Some filmmakers reportedly even considered completely distancing themselves from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan due to the ongoing issues with Salman Khan.
Aishwarya Rai Remarkable Comeback
Despite these obstacles, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a powerful return with films like Guru, Jodhaa Akbar, and Dhoom 2.
Disclaimer
The information in this article is based on media reports and industry sources. It may contain unverified claims and should be read for informational purposes only. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and the mentioned individuals have not officially confirmed these details.