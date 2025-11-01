Aishwarya Rai Once Lost 5 Big Films, Director Almost Boycotted Her Beacuse of This Actor He is…

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of Bollywood’s most celebrated and timeless actresses, is celebrating her birthday today. Known for her grace, beauty, and powerful performances, Aishwarya Rai has ruled the hearts of millions across the globe. However, not many know that she once faced a tough phase in her career, which shattered her the most. Let’s dive into one of the toughest phases of life, where she nearly got boycotted by big directors.