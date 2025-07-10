Ajay Devgan Son of Sardaar 2 Dance Steps Made It To The Meme World; Tap To See More Of His Awkward Dances

- Home>
Ajay Devgan delivers very good movies but when it comes to dancing, he often turns heads— but for all the wrong reasons. Whether it’s robotic steps, stiff moves, meme worthy choreography, his dance moves are unforgettable in the most awkward way. Here are 7 awkward dance steps done by Ajay Devgan that made it to the meme industry.
Counting Fingers- Son Of Sardaar 2
In the song "Pehle tu", this viral finger counting hook step with Mrunal Thakur in a graveyard left the internet laughing. Many even compared it to a nursery rhyme tutorial.
Shoulder Shimmy- Golmaal Returns
In the song "Tha Kar Ke", Ajay does a rigid shoulder shake with zero rhythm almost like he was trying to scare a fly. It looked hilarious next to Kareena and Arshad's energy.
Leg Swipe Move- Rascals
In the song "Parda Parda", Ajay awkwardly kicks his leg sideways like a sweeping broom. It barely looked like a dance step. People wondered if he was even dancing or just warming up.
Stiff Slide- Action Jackson
In the song "Keeda", Ajay glides sideways across the floor like he is being dragged, not dancing. The choreographer clearly gave up trying to teach him proper steps.
Head Tap- Son Of Sardaar
In the song "Po Po", he taps his head like he is remembering something mid-dance, repeatedly. Fans called it the "I forgot my steps" move.
Salute Step -Singham Returns
In the famous song "Aata Majhi Satakli", while everyone else was raging, he salutes aggressively, and it becomes more dramatic than groovy.
Thumbs Up Dance- Bol Bachchan
In the song "Chalao na Naino Se", he gave multiple slow-motion thumbs-ups in sync with the beat. Rather than smooth, it looked like he was approving himself.
Disclaimer-This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.