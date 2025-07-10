Ajay Devgan Son of Sardaar 2 Dance Steps Made It To The Meme World; Tap To See More Of His Awkward Dances

Ajay Devgan delivers very good movies but when it comes to dancing, he often turns heads— but for all the wrong reasons. Whether it’s robotic steps, stiff moves, meme worthy choreography, his dance moves are unforgettable in the most awkward way. Here are 7 awkward dance steps done by Ajay Devgan that made it to the meme industry.