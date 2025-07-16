LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Nimisha Priya Cessna 172 hijack Canada Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble Nimisha Priya Cessna 172 hijack Canada Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble Nimisha Priya Cessna 172 hijack Canada Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble Nimisha Priya Cessna 172 hijack Canada Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble
Live TV
TRENDING |
Nimisha Priya Cessna 172 hijack Canada Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble Nimisha Priya Cessna 172 hijack Canada Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble Nimisha Priya Cessna 172 hijack Canada Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble Nimisha Priya Cessna 172 hijack Canada Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • How Ajay Devgan’s Iconic Dance Moves Went Viral on Social Media and Turned Netizens into Dance Floor Legends

How Ajay Devgan’s Iconic Dance Moves Went Viral on Social Media and Turned Netizens into Dance Floor Legends

Ajay Devgan’s songs have earned a quirky reputation among fans due to their catch yet unconventional lyrics, unusual beats, and sometimes over the top picturization. Whether it’s the repetitive hooks, dramatic delivery, or quirky visuals, these songs are loved for their “weirdness”, making them distinctive highlights in Ajay Devgan’s filmography.

By: Akriti Kaul Last Updated: July 16, 2025 | 2:05 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
How Ajay Devgan’s Iconic Dance Moves Went Viral on Social Media and Turned Netizens into Dance Floor Legends - Photo Gallery
1/8

Why these songs are called weird?

Ajay Devgan's films have delivered many memorable songs over the years, but some tracks stand out for their unusual charm and , frankly, their quirky or "weird" vibe. Let's dive into why these particular songs have earned that reputation.

How Ajay Devgan’s Iconic Dance Moves Went Viral on Social Media and Turned Netizens into Dance Floor Legends - Photo Gallery
2/8

FITNA DIL

The quirky love anthem
From the movie Deewangee, this song is remembered for its unusual combination of melodious tune with lyricsbthat don't quite fit traditional romantic songs. His expression create a funny contrast, making it oddly entertaining.

How Ajay Devgan’s Iconic Dance Moves Went Viral on Social Media and Turned Netizens into Dance Floor Legends - Photo Gallery
3/8

SINGHAM

The power packed title track
Singham is known for its powerful and iconic theme, the song's raw energy mixed with exaggerated action sequences lends it a somewhat "over the top", which some fan find weird.

How Ajay Devgan’s Iconic Dance Moves Went Viral on Social Media and Turned Netizens into Dance Floor Legends - Photo Gallery
4/8

POPO POPO

The catchy but confusing hook
This song is from Golmaal Again is a peppy number with a nonsensical hook that sticks in your head. It doesn't have a clear meaning, but it is so infectious that it's impossible not to sing alone.

How Ajay Devgan’s Iconic Dance Moves Went Viral on Social Media and Turned Netizens into Dance Floor Legends - Photo Gallery
5/8

BAS TERA

The slow, intense love song
This song combined a slow, romantic melody with intense lyrics and Ajay Devgan's brooding screen presence. It got the title of weird because of stiff acting, awkward yet memorable vibe.

How Ajay Devgan’s Iconic Dance Moves Went Viral on Social Media and Turned Netizens into Dance Floor Legends - Photo Gallery
6/8

PEHLA TU DUJA TU

The playful, silly duet
This song is playful and goofy, with silly lyrics and weird dance routine. Its old school style and over the top expressions contribute to its quirky reputation.

How Ajay Devgan’s Iconic Dance Moves Went Viral on Social Media and Turned Netizens into Dance Floor Legends - Photo Gallery
7/8

Why fans love these songs

These songs resonate because they break the mold of typical Bollywood music. Their weirdness makes them stand out in a sea of formulaic songs, turning them into cult classics cherished by fans who appreciate their charm beyond the usual glamour.

How Ajay Devgan’s Iconic Dance Moves Went Viral on Social Media and Turned Netizens into Dance Floor Legends - Photo Gallery
8/8

Disclaimer

The information provided is for entertainment purposes and all the information is publicly available.

How Ajay Devgan’s Iconic Dance Moves Went Viral on Social Media and Turned Netizens into Dance Floor Legends - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

How Ajay Devgan’s Iconic Dance Moves Went Viral on Social Media and Turned Netizens into Dance Floor Legends - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Top Partners Websites:

How Ajay Devgan’s Iconic Dance Moves Went Viral on Social Media and Turned Netizens into Dance Floor Legends - Photo Gallery
How Ajay Devgan’s Iconic Dance Moves Went Viral on Social Media and Turned Netizens into Dance Floor Legends - Photo Gallery
How Ajay Devgan’s Iconic Dance Moves Went Viral on Social Media and Turned Netizens into Dance Floor Legends - Photo Gallery
How Ajay Devgan’s Iconic Dance Moves Went Viral on Social Media and Turned Netizens into Dance Floor Legends - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?