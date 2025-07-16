How Ajay Devgan’s Iconic Dance Moves Went Viral on Social Media and Turned Netizens into Dance Floor Legends

- Home>
Ajay Devgan’s songs have earned a quirky reputation among fans due to their catch yet unconventional lyrics, unusual beats, and sometimes over the top picturization. Whether it’s the repetitive hooks, dramatic delivery, or quirky visuals, these songs are loved for their “weirdness”, making them distinctive highlights in Ajay Devgan’s filmography.
Why these songs are called weird?
Ajay Devgan's films have delivered many memorable songs over the years, but some tracks stand out for their unusual charm and , frankly, their quirky or "weird" vibe. Let's dive into why these particular songs have earned that reputation.
FITNA DIL
The quirky love anthem
From the movie Deewangee, this song is remembered for its unusual combination of melodious tune with lyricsbthat don't quite fit traditional romantic songs. His expression create a funny contrast, making it oddly entertaining.
SINGHAM
The power packed title track
Singham is known for its powerful and iconic theme, the song's raw energy mixed with exaggerated action sequences lends it a somewhat "over the top", which some fan find weird.
POPO POPO
The catchy but confusing hook
This song is from Golmaal Again is a peppy number with a nonsensical hook that sticks in your head. It doesn't have a clear meaning, but it is so infectious that it's impossible not to sing alone.
BAS TERA
The slow, intense love song
This song combined a slow, romantic melody with intense lyrics and Ajay Devgan's brooding screen presence. It got the title of weird because of stiff acting, awkward yet memorable vibe.
PEHLA TU DUJA TU
The playful, silly duet
This song is playful and goofy, with silly lyrics and weird dance routine. Its old school style and over the top expressions contribute to its quirky reputation.
Why fans love these songs
These songs resonate because they break the mold of typical Bollywood music. Their weirdness makes them stand out in a sea of formulaic songs, turning them into cult classics cherished by fans who appreciate their charm beyond the usual glamour.
Disclaimer
The information provided is for entertainment purposes and all the information is publicly available.