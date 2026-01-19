Ajaz Khan EXPOSED After Fitness Influencer Leaks Shocking Chats: “We Can Do Something Together” | Latest Video Going Viral
A Delhi fitness influencer just dropped SHOCKING chats with AJAZ KHAN and the internet is in full meltdown mode. The alleged texts include “We can do something together’ and people are calling it a full-on expose moment! The screenshots and video clip are spreading fast, and fans are reacting hard in the comments. Here are all the details about Bigg Boss ex-contestant Ajaz Khan getting exposed in 2026.
Who is Ajas Khan?
Ajaz Khan is a Bigg Boss 7 contestant who often stays in headlines for controversial reasons. He has worked in films and TV over the years.
Ajaz Khan Latest News
Delhi fitness influencer Fit Varsha shared alleged leaked chats with Ajaz Khan. She posted it on Instagram during the ongoing "exposing men online" trend. The clips quickly went viral.
Ajaz Khan Leaked Chats
In the chat, he reportedly messaged: "You from Delhi. I am in Delhi." He then allegedly shared his phone number. Ajaz allegedly added: "To talk. We can do something together."
Fit Varsha's Reaction in the Chat
After he sent the number, she reportedly replied: "why are you sending me your WhatsApp number?". The conversation ended with her allegedly telling: "get lost".
Female Influencer who exposed Ajaz Khan
As per the report, Fit Varsha (Instagram handle @fitvarsha66) is a Delhi-based influencer known for fitness and dance content. She has over 80.3K followers. She posted a reel exposing Ajaz Khan.
Disclaimer
This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.