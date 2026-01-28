Ajit Pawar Death: NCP Leader’s Plane Crashes In Baramati, Splits Into Two, Bursts Into Flames | Shocking Photos
Ajit Pawar Death: A chartered plane that was carrying NCP leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar crashed at 8:45 am on Wednesday morning. According to reports, DGCA has confirmed that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and 4 other people have died while Mumbai-Baramti charter plane trying to land in Maharashtra’s Baramati. Look at the horrific visuals of Ajit Pawar’s Baramati plane crash.
Ajit Pawar Death
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and 5 other people have died in a plane crash in Baramati, according to reports quoting DGCA sources. Ajit Pawar was scheduled to fly to Baramati to attend four significant public meetings. Reports say that the NCP chief was traveling to address rallies ahead of the upcoming local body elections.
Ajit Pawar Cause of Death
As per preliminary report, Maharashtra’s Dada Ajit Pawar was onboard the charter. Pawar was headed to Baramati to attend a public rally for the Zilla Parishad Elections. He was onboard along with 2 more personnel (1 PSO and 1 attendant) and 2 crew (PIC+FO) members in the charter plane. As per initial information, no person on board has survived the crash: DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation)
Who Is Ajit Pawar?
Ajit Pawar was prominent Indian politician who served as the 8th Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and was the president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). he was widely known by the nickname “Dada.”
He held the record for being the longest-serving Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, serving six non-consecutive terms under various Chief Ministers, including Prithviraj Chavan, Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray, and Eknath Shinde.
Is Ajit Pawar Dead?
Ajit Pawar’s plane crash incident occurred around 9 a.m., approximately an hour after the plane had taken off from Mumbai. Eyewitness footage from the site shows fire and smoke rising from the wreckage, with the mangled remains of the aircraft visible. Ambulances were seen rushing the injured to nearby hospitals.
Ajit Pawar Age
Ajit Pawar was 66 years old at the time of his death on January 28, 2026. The incident occurred when a Learjet 45 aircraft (registration VT-SSK), operated by VSR, was landing in Pune's Baramati area, according to the officials.
Baramati Plane Crash
PM Narendra Modi condoles the demise of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.
"Shri Ajit Pawar Ji was a leader of the people, having a strong grassroots level connect..His untimely demise is very shocking and saddening. Condolences to his family and countless admirers. Om Shanti," he tweets.