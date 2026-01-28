LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ajit pawar death Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Updates ajit pawar dies Ilhan Omar BAFTA Iran warning ajit pawar death Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Updates ajit pawar dies Ilhan Omar BAFTA Iran warning ajit pawar death Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Updates ajit pawar dies Ilhan Omar BAFTA Iran warning ajit pawar death Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Updates ajit pawar dies Ilhan Omar BAFTA Iran warning
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ajit pawar death Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Updates ajit pawar dies Ilhan Omar BAFTA Iran warning ajit pawar death Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Updates ajit pawar dies Ilhan Omar BAFTA Iran warning ajit pawar death Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Updates ajit pawar dies Ilhan Omar BAFTA Iran warning ajit pawar death Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Updates ajit pawar dies Ilhan Omar BAFTA Iran warning
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Ajit Pawar Death: NCP Leader’s Plane Crashes In Baramati, Splits Into Two, Bursts Into Flames | Shocking Photos

Ajit Pawar Death: NCP Leader’s Plane Crashes In Baramati, Splits Into Two, Bursts Into Flames | Shocking Photos

Ajit Pawar Death: A chartered plane that was carrying NCP leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar crashed at 8:45 am on Wednesday morning. According to reports, DGCA has confirmed that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and 4 other people have died while Mumbai-Baramti charter plane trying to land in Maharashtra’s Baramati. Look at the horrific visuals of Ajit Pawar’s Baramati plane crash. 

Published By: Published: January 28, 2026 11:18:48 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Ajit Pawar Death
1/6
ajit pawar plane crash

Ajit Pawar Death

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and 5 other people have died in a plane crash in Baramati, according to reports quoting DGCA sources. Ajit Pawar was scheduled to fly to Baramati to attend four significant public meetings. Reports say that the NCP chief was traveling to address rallies ahead of the upcoming local body elections.

You Might Be Interested In
Ajit Pawar Cause of Death
2/6

Ajit Pawar Cause of Death

As per preliminary report, Maharashtra’s Dada Ajit Pawar was onboard the charter. Pawar was headed to Baramati to attend a public rally for the Zilla Parishad Elections. He was onboard along with 2 more personnel (1 PSO and 1 attendant) and 2 crew (PIC+FO) members in the charter plane. As per initial information, no person on board has survived the crash: DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation)

Who Is Ajit Pawar?
3/6

Who Is Ajit Pawar?

Ajit Pawar was prominent Indian politician who served as the 8th Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and was the president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). he was widely known by the nickname “Dada.”
He held the record for being the longest-serving Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, serving six non-consecutive terms under various Chief Ministers, including Prithviraj Chavan, Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray, and Eknath Shinde.

You Might Be Interested In
Is Ajit Pawar Dead?
4/6

Is Ajit Pawar Dead?

Ajit Pawar’s plane crash incident occurred around 9 a.m., approximately an hour after the plane had taken off from Mumbai. Eyewitness footage from the site shows fire and smoke rising from the wreckage, with the mangled remains of the aircraft visible. Ambulances were seen rushing the injured to nearby hospitals.

Ajit Pawar Age
5/6

Ajit Pawar Age

Ajit Pawar was 66 years old at the time of his death on January 28, 2026. The incident occurred when a Learjet 45 aircraft (registration VT-SSK), operated by VSR, was landing in Pune's Baramati area, according to the officials.

You Might Be Interested In
Baramati Plane Crash
6/6

Baramati Plane Crash

PM Narendra Modi condoles the demise of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.


"Shri Ajit Pawar Ji was a leader of the people, having a strong grassroots level connect..His untimely demise is very shocking and saddening. Condolences to his family and countless admirers. Om Shanti," he tweets.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS