Ajit Pawar’s Son Jay Pawar Ties The Knot With Rituja Patil; Wedding Photos Surface, Dy CM Seen Dancing To ‘Zingaat’

The royal wedding ceremony of Jay Pawar, son of Nationalist Congress Party President and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Rajya Sabha MP Sunetra Pawar, took place in Bahrain. The Pawar and Patil families travelled to Bahrain to attend the celebrations. Photos from the wedding of Jay Pawar and Rituja Patil have now surfaced online, giving a glimpse of the grand event. Videos and images from the ceremony show a lavish setup, traditional rituals, and family participation during the multi-day wedding programme held overseas.

Ajit Pawar and Supriya Sule Share Moments from the Ceremony

Several photos and videos from the wedding are circulating on social media. One viral video shows Ajit Pawar dancing to the popular song “Zingat” from the movie Sairat. Supriya Sule shared this video along with more moments from the event on her social media accounts. Jay Pawar’s bride, Rituja Patil, is the daughter of Pravin Patil from Phaltan, Satara, who runs a social media company. The shared visuals highlight the family’s involvement, festive celebrations, and joyous mood at the ceremony.

Wedding Celebrations Scheduled from December 4 to 7

Jay Pawar and Rituja Patil officially tied the knot on December 5 in Bahrain. According to the wedding invitation, the families organised a four-day traditional and cultural celebration from December 4 to 7, 2025. The invitation detailed various programmes arranged specially for the guests. Supriya Sule also shared pictures featuring Rohit Pawar, whose dance to the song “Zingat” at the event gained attention online. The wedding schedule included multiple ceremonies that reflected the family’s cultural heritage and traditions during the international celebration.