From TV fame to viral controversy- Akanksha Chamola is grabbing headlines for all the unexpected reasons. A bold dance promo has suddenly put her in the middle of online outrage, praise and nonstop chatter. As her new web series gears up for release, the internet can’t stop debating her choices. From her Instagram to viral video, here’s everything you need to know about Akanksha Chamola.

Published: February 7, 2026 10:35:47 IST
Akanksha Chamola Age
Akanksha Chamola Intimate Dance NOT With Husband Gaurav Khanna Goes Viral: Know Her Age, Instagram, New Web Series & Viral Video Explained

Akanksha Chamola Age

Akanksha's birthday is on January 18, 1991. She is 35 years old as of 2026.

Akanksha Chamola's Instagram
Akanksha Chamola's Instagram

Her username is @akankshagkhanna. She has currently 903K followers. Her profile shows behind-the-scenes reels, personal life and promotions.

Akanksha Chamola's New Web Series- Dil Dhoka Aur Desire
Akanksha Chamola's New Web Series- Dil Dhoka Aur Desire

She is starring in the upcoming series Dil Dhoka Aur Desire. the promo has sparked strong online reactions. She has spoken about doing intimate scenes in the project publicly.

Akanksha Chamola's Husband
Akanksha Chamola's Husband

She is married to television actor Gaurav Khanna since 2016. Gaurav is best known for shows like Anupamaa and Bigg Boss 19. They often share pictures and moments on social media.

Akanksha Chamola's Viral Video News
Akanksha Chamola's Viral Video News

A dance promo clip from Dil Dhokha Aur Desire went viral and drew online criticism. The video featured intimate dance with co-stars, sparking mixed reactions. Netizens trolled her, though some fans defended her performance.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

