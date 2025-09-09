Akshay Kumar Birthday Special: Five Iconic Roles That Changed Bollywood Forever
As today is Akshay Kumar birthday who was Born on 9th September 1967, Akshay Kumar has established an inimitable and unshaken legacy in Indian film industry. The fact that he has had more than three decades in the career is a testimony of his incredible development as an actor. He showed to the next stage of a comedic superstar in the new millennium, giving him legendary performances that made him a master of timings and wit.
Over the recent years, he has also diversified his portfolio as he became a driving force of socially relevant cinema through his depiction of real-life heroes. This transforming of an action star into a round actor and a peddler of patriotic stories has made him one of the most financially reliable and popular superstars in the nation. Let’s look at the iconic roles of Akshay Kumar.
Raju in Hera Pheri (2000)
A cunning and hilarious conman, Raju's greed often lands him in comical misadventures. This role redefined Akshay as a comedic genius, showcasing his impeccable timing and chemistry with his co-stars.
Dr. Aditya Shrivastava in Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007)
A brilliant psychiatrist, Dr. Shrivastava uses logic and humor to unravel a complex mystery. His portrayal of the character was both charming and intelligent, proving his versatility beyond action films.
Ranjit Katyal in Airlift (2016)
A shrewd businessman, Ranjit sacrifices his personal safety to lead the largest civilian evacuation in history. This serious and impactful role established Akshay as an actor capable of delivering powerful, content-driven performances.
Jagdishwar "Jolly" Mishra in Jolly LLB 2 (2017)
A lovable and ambitious lawyer, Jolly fights for justice with a mix of wit and determination. The role highlighted Akshay's ability to blend humor with a strong social message, making the character both relatable and inspiring.
Happy Singh in Singh Is Kinng (2008)
A simple-minded but good-hearted man, Happy Singh's innocence and positive attitude make him an unlikely leader. This larger-than-life character cemented Akshay's status as a king of commercial and entertaining cinema.