Akshay Kumar Birthday Special: Five Iconic Roles That Changed Bollywood Forever

As today is Akshay Kumar birthday who was Born on 9th September 1967, Akshay Kumar has established an inimitable and unshaken legacy in Indian film industry. The fact that he has had more than three decades in the career is a testimony of his incredible development as an actor. He showed to the next stage of a comedic superstar in the new millennium, giving him legendary performances that made him a master of timings and wit.

Over the recent years, he has also diversified his portfolio as he became a driving force of socially relevant cinema through his depiction of real-life heroes. This transforming of an action star into a round actor and a peddler of patriotic stories has made him one of the most financially reliable and popular superstars in the nation. Let’s look at the iconic roles of Akshay Kumar.