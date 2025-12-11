Akshaye Khanna’s ₹100-Crore Residences: Inside The Actor’s Ultra-Luxe Sea-Facing Properties | In Photos
Do you know the luxurious lifestyle of Akshaye Khanna? The actor who has stunned audiences in 2025 with his intense villainous turns in Chhaava and the blockbuster Dhurandhar, lives an equally captivating off-screen life rooted in ultra-luxe real estate.
With a net worth reportedly at ₹167 crore, the actor owns nearly ₹100 crore worth of sea-facing properties across Mumbai’s most coveted neighbourhoods. His serene Juhu bungalow, valued at around ₹25 crore, reflects minimal warmth and sweeping beach views, while his elegant Malabar Hill villa estimated at ₹40–60 crore echoes old-money charm with its oceanfront skyline, handcrafted décor, mood lighting, and timeless aesthetic.
Have a look at this photo gallery.
From Chocolate Boy to Bollywood’s Ultimate Villain
Akshaye Khanna, son of legendary actor Vinod Khanna, has evolved from his debut in Himalaya Putra to commanding the screen as a menacing antagonist in Dhurandhar. With his power-packed performance alongside Ranveer Singh, the actor continues to captivate audiences and dominate headlines, proving his versatility and staying power in Bollywood.
Luxury by the Sea: Akshaye Khanna’s Juhu Abode
Akshaye Khanna’s impressive net worth of ₹167 crore is backed largely by his real estate holdings, estimated at nearly ₹100 crore. His Juhu bungalow, nestled among Mumbai’s elite along the iconic coastline, offers a breathtaking sea view and epitomizes understated luxury. With spacious interiors and a perfect blend of comfort and elegance, the home reflects both opulence and the actor’s refined taste.
Serene Luxury: Akshaye Khanna’s Juhu Retreat
Akshaye Khanna’s primary residence, valued at around ₹25 crore, perfectly marries luxury with simplicity. Spacious interiors bathed in natural light welcome the sea breeze, while floor-to-ceiling windows and balconies offer stunning beach views. The minimalist yet warm decor reflects the actor’s grounded personality, making this Juhu bungalow a true coastal haven.
Opulent Elegance: Akshaye Khanna’s Malabar Hill Villa
Akshaye Khanna’s Malabar Hill property, valued between ₹40–60 crore, stands as a testament to timeless elegance and old-world charm. Nestled in one of Mumbai’s most prestigious neighborhoods, the villa exudes sophistication, blending luxury with refined aesthetic appeal, perfectly complementing the actor’s understated yet powerful persona.
Rustic Charm Meets Oceanfront Luxury
Akshaye Khanna’s Malabar Hill villa seamlessly blends rustic charm with modern opulence. Overlooking a breathtaking oceanfront skyline, the residence features a walk-in closet, ambient mood lighting, and exquisite handcrafted furniture, reflecting both luxury and the actor’s refined taste.
The Private Star
Rarely seen in the paparazzi’s lens, Akshaye Khanna values his privacy and prefers to stay away from the limelight. Despite his powerful on-screen presence, the actor maintains a low-key personal life, letting his work and refined lifestyle speak for themselves.