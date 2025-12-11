Akshaye Khanna’s ₹100-Crore Residences: Inside The Actor’s Ultra-Luxe Sea-Facing Properties | In Photos

Do you know the luxurious lifestyle of Akshaye Khanna? The actor who has stunned audiences in 2025 with his intense villainous turns in Chhaava and the blockbuster Dhurandhar, lives an equally captivating off-screen life rooted in ultra-luxe real estate.

With a net worth reportedly at ₹167 crore, the actor owns nearly ₹100 crore worth of sea-facing properties across Mumbai’s most coveted neighbourhoods. His serene Juhu bungalow, valued at around ₹25 crore, reflects minimal warmth and sweeping beach views, while his elegant Malabar Hill villa estimated at ₹40–60 crore echoes old-money charm with its oceanfront skyline, handcrafted décor, mood lighting, and timeless aesthetic.

Have a look at this photo gallery.