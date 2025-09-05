LIVE TV
Alia Bhatt Duplicate Chandni Bhabhda Gets Role In Dharma Productions Film

Chandni Bhabhda is a rising star known for mimicking Alia Bhatt and Ananya Pandey. Fans claim she looks “more Alia than Alia”. Her talent caught the eye of Dharma Productions, who casted her in the upcoming film “Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri”. Here is everything you need to know about Chandni Bhabhda:

Who is Chandni Bhabhda?
1/6

Who is Chandni Bhabhda?

Chandni Bhabhda, also known as Chandni mimic, is a popular social media influencer, skilled mimicry artist and content creator.

Career of Chandni Bhabhda
2/6

Career of Chandni Bhabhda

She started creating comedy content in 2016. She quickly gained a large following on Instagram and YouTube. In addition to her online career, she holds a law degree and entered acting.

Chandni's mimicry
3/6

Chandni's mimicry

Chandni is known for creating variety of voices on social media, and one of them was Ananya Pandey. Chandni mimicked Ananya's line, "I can touch my tongue to my nose". A big journey from mimicking Ananya Pandey to becoming her co-star.

Chandni Bhabhda Got The Role Because Of Alia Bhatt?
4/6

Chandni Bhabhda Got The Role Because Of Alia Bhatt?

Karan Johar is often called the "flagbearer of Nepotism" and is known for promoting Alia Bhatt as his daughter. While we don't know Chandni auditioned or not, fans believe her popular Alia mimicry could be a solid reason.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri
5/6

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

This film is an upcoming romantic comedy produced by Dharma productions in collaboration with Namah Pictures.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

