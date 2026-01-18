Alia Bhatt No Fuss Skincare Routine Revealed: Simple Daily Steps She Follows For Naturally Glowing Healthy Skin
Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is admired not only for her acting skills but also for her naturally glowing skin. Unlike complicated beauty regimens, Alia follows a no-fuss skincare routine that focuses on basic yet effective steps. Her approach proves that consistent skincare habits, hydration, and sun protection matter more than using too many products.
Cleanse First
Cleansing is the most important step in Alia Bhatt’s skincare routine. She starts her day by gently cleansing her face to remove dirt, oil, sweat, and makeup residue. This step keeps the pores clean and allows skincare products to absorb better, making the skin look fresh and clear throughout the day.
Use Toner To Restore Skin Hydration
After cleansing, Alia applies a hydrating toner, often in mist form. Toner helps balance the skin’s natural moisture levels and refreshes the face instantly. It also prepares the skin to absorb serums and moisturisers more effectively, preventing dryness and dullness.
Apply Serum For Targeted Skin Care
Serum is a key part of Alia Bhatt’s daily skincare. Lightweight and rich in active ingredients, serums help improve skin texture, boost hydration, and enhance natural radiance. Regular use of serum supports healthy skin without making it feel heavy or greasy.
Moisturiser To Lock In Nourishment
Moisturising is essential in Alia’s routine to keep her skin soft and supple. A good moisturiser locks in hydration, strengthens the skin barrier, and prevents dryness caused by weather or makeup. This step ensures long-lasting glow and smooth skin.
Sunscreen
Alia Bhatt never skips sunscreen, even on days when she stays indoors. Sunscreen protects the skin from harmful UV rays, reduces pigmentation, and slows down signs of premature ageing. This habit plays a major role in maintaining her clear and youthful skin.
