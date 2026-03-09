Alia Bhatt’s Age, Net Worth, Fashion Statements, Career Journey and ‘Alpha’ Release Date Out

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anurag Dobhal is Vallabh Maheshwari dead Congress Assembly ticket row Ali Larijani Bahrain refinery attack abhishek bachchan Coach Sahab Smile Looks Great donald trump ahmedabad malaika arora crude oil putin acid attack in Gurugram Beverly Hills Brent crude oil prices surge above 100 dollars Anurag Dobhal is Vallabh Maheshwari dead Congress Assembly ticket row Ali Larijani Bahrain refinery attack abhishek bachchan Coach Sahab Smile Looks Great donald trump ahmedabad malaika arora crude oil putin acid attack in Gurugram Beverly Hills Brent crude oil prices surge above 100 dollars Anurag Dobhal is Vallabh Maheshwari dead Congress Assembly ticket row Ali Larijani Bahrain refinery attack abhishek bachchan Coach Sahab Smile Looks Great donald trump ahmedabad malaika arora crude oil putin acid attack in Gurugram Beverly Hills Brent crude oil prices surge above 100 dollars Anurag Dobhal is Vallabh Maheshwari dead Congress Assembly ticket row Ali Larijani Bahrain refinery attack abhishek bachchan Coach Sahab Smile Looks Great donald trump ahmedabad malaika arora crude oil putin acid attack in Gurugram Beverly Hills Brent crude oil prices surge above 100 dollars
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anurag Dobhal is Vallabh Maheshwari dead Congress Assembly ticket row Ali Larijani Bahrain refinery attack abhishek bachchan Coach Sahab Smile Looks Great donald trump ahmedabad malaika arora crude oil putin acid attack in Gurugram Beverly Hills Brent crude oil prices surge above 100 dollars Anurag Dobhal is Vallabh Maheshwari dead Congress Assembly ticket row Ali Larijani Bahrain refinery attack abhishek bachchan Coach Sahab Smile Looks Great donald trump ahmedabad malaika arora crude oil putin acid attack in Gurugram Beverly Hills Brent crude oil prices surge above 100 dollars Anurag Dobhal is Vallabh Maheshwari dead Congress Assembly ticket row Ali Larijani Bahrain refinery attack abhishek bachchan Coach Sahab Smile Looks Great donald trump ahmedabad malaika arora crude oil putin acid attack in Gurugram Beverly Hills Brent crude oil prices surge above 100 dollars Anurag Dobhal is Vallabh Maheshwari dead Congress Assembly ticket row Ali Larijani Bahrain refinery attack abhishek bachchan Coach Sahab Smile Looks Great donald trump ahmedabad malaika arora crude oil putin acid attack in Gurugram Beverly Hills Brent crude oil prices surge above 100 dollars
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Alia Bhatt’s Age, Net Worth, Fashion Statements, Career Journey and ‘Alpha’ Release Date Out

Alia Bhatt’s Age, Net Worth, Fashion Statements, Career Journey and ‘Alpha’ Release Date Out

Alia Bhatt is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood known for her powerful performances and stylish public appearances. From blockbuster films to global fashion events, she has built a strong presence in the entertainment industry. Here is a quick look at her age, net worth, career journey and the release date of her upcoming film Alpha.

Published By: Published: March 9, 2026 13:40:23 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Alia Bhatt’s Age
1/6
Alia Bhatt’s Age, Net Worth, Fashion Statements, Career Journey and ‘Alpha’ Release Date Out

Alia Bhatt’s Age

Alia Bhatt was born on March 15, 1993 in Mumbai. As of 2026 she is 32 years old.

You Might Be Interested In
Net Worth
2/6

Net Worth

Her estimated net worth is around ₹550–600 crore, earned through films, brand endorsements and her clothing brand Ed-a-Mamma.

Career
3/6

Career

She made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year and later delivered hit films like Raazi and Gangubai Kathiawadi, proving her versatility as an actress.

You Might Be Interested In
Fashion Choices
4/6

Fashion Choices

Alia is known for her elegant fashion style and often grabs attention for her red carpet looks. She has also represented India at international events like the Met Gala.

‘Alpha’ Release Date
5/6

‘Alpha’ Release Date

Alia will next be seen in Alpha, produced by Yash Raj Films. The action spy film is expected to release in theatres on July 10, 2026.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

The information in this article is based on publicly available reports and media sources. Details such as net worth, film updates, and release dates may change with new official announcements. The content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS