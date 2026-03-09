Alia Bhatt’s Age, Net Worth, Fashion Statements, Career Journey and ‘Alpha’ Release Date Out
Alia Bhatt is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood known for her powerful performances and stylish public appearances. From blockbuster films to global fashion events, she has built a strong presence in the entertainment industry. Here is a quick look at her age, net worth, career journey and the release date of her upcoming film Alpha.
Alia Bhatt’s Age
Alia Bhatt was born on March 15, 1993 in Mumbai. As of 2026 she is 32 years old.
Net Worth
Her estimated net worth is around ₹550–600 crore, earned through films, brand endorsements and her clothing brand Ed-a-Mamma.
Career
She made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year and later delivered hit films like Raazi and Gangubai Kathiawadi, proving her versatility as an actress.
Fashion Choices
Alia is known for her elegant fashion style and often grabs attention for her red carpet looks. She has also represented India at international events like the Met Gala.
‘Alpha’ Release Date
Alia will next be seen in Alpha, produced by Yash Raj Films. The action spy film is expected to release in theatres on July 10, 2026.
Disclaimer
The information in this article is based on publicly available reports and media sources. Details such as net worth, film updates, and release dates may change with new official announcements. The content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.