Alia Bhatt’s Hottest Ethnic Looks That Broke The Internet
Alia Bhatt is the ethnic queen of Bollywood. From stunning lehengas to dazzling designer sarees, she never fails to serve elegance with a youthful and fresh twist. Here are some of the most iconic ethnic outfits that prove she is truly the queen of Bollywood!
Bold in Black and Beads
Alia is wearing a shimmery black embellished blouse with a satin drape, giving the traditional saree a bold red carpet look. Her long earrings paired with a low cut blouse with intricate beading made her look nothing short of royalty and luxury.
Met Gala Maharani
At the Met Gala, Alia is wearing a pastel saree style gown adorned with 3d embellishments and delicate floral embroidery. Her soft glam makeup with a braided bun and gemstone hair accessories gave major princess core meets desi vibes.
Golden velvet dreams
In this, Alia is wearing a golden-ochre velvet lehenga showcasing rich textures and tradition. Alia Bhatt paired traditional jhumkas, a subtle makeup and soft curls with her luxe fabric. It gave warm festive feels while still being ultra elegant.
Blush Pink Bride Vibes
Alia is wearing a floral embroidered pink saree with a classic bun. She is looking like a modern day bride in this. The maang teeka, gajra and heavy choker set added the perfect touch of timeless charm and celebration.
Printed Perfection
She is glowing in a simple yet eye catching red printed saree, showing that less is more. Her minimal makeup look with her effortless smile made this look really refreshing. This fit is ideal for day events or casual functions.
Rustic Red elegance
She is wearing a red organza saree with delicate gold embroidery. Alia is looking very graceful. The sleek earrings and soft brown eye makeup elevated the entire look, proving how subtle hues can still shine strong.
Pastel Play
Alia Bhatt is wearing a green chiffon saree, a soft blue drape and a bright yellow lehenga. These are all pastel experiments done by Alia. These looks scream beach wedding, haldi ceremony or breezy day functions.
Disclaimer-This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.