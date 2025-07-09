Alia Bhatt’s Hottest Ethnic Looks That Broke The Internet

Pastel Play

Alia Bhatt is wearing a green chiffon saree, a soft blue drape and a bright yellow lehenga. These are all pastel experiments done by Alia. These looks scream beach wedding, haldi ceremony or breezy day functions.





Disclaimer-This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.