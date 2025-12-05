Alia Bhatt’s November 2025 Photo Dump is All About New Juhu Home, Ranbir Kapoor, Raha, And Family Love- See Pics Inside
Alia Bhatt has shared yet another wholesome glimpse into her world with a cosy November photo dump that’s winning hearts online. From festive frames and intimate family moments to stolen glimpses of her new Juhu home with Ranbir Kapoor and their little girl Raha, the actress’s latest upload features 15 pictures that radiate love, comfort, and everything personal.
Alia Bhatt November 2025 Photo Dump
Take a look at the pictures of new beginnings, togetherness, and a month wrapped in memories.
Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Grihapravesh
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are seen performing grihapravesh rituals of their 6-story Krishna Raj Hill bungalow. They both dress in ethnic outfits, Alia in a peach-golden saree and Ranbir in a white kurta-pyjama. They, along with their daughter Raha performing rituals in their new home.
Alia Bhatt & Neetu Kapoor
Alia Bhatt shares a warm hug with her mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor, while a portrait of late Rishi Kapoor can be seen hanging in the background. During the grihapravesh, Ranbir Kapoor can also be seen standing with folded hands in front of his father’s late Rishi Kapoor’s portrait.
Alia Bhatt Celebrates Raha's 3rd Birthday
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter Raha turned 3 on November 6, 2025. The actress shared the birthday celebration pictures featuring her girl gang posing for a picture, and Raha’s two-tier birthday cake, with a beautiful floral theme. Alia Bhatt also shared a warm family moment, where her father, Mahesh Bhatt, clicked her and her mother, Soni Razdan.
Alia Bhatt’s Sister Shaheen Bhatt's Birthday
Alia Bhatt’s photo dump also includes her sister Shaheen Bhatt’s birthday celebration, where she was seen smiling in the background. And also, a black-and-white picture shows Ranbir Kapoor’s back with Raha’s small hands gently holding onto him.