  • Alia-Ranbir To Sidharth-Kiara: 6 Bollywood Couples Serving Perfect Valentine’s Date Night Fashion Goals

Valentine’s Day is all about love romance and style. If you are looking for date night outfit inspiration Bollywood celebrity couples always set major fashion goals. From glamorous red carpet looks to casual chic date outfits these Bollywood couples prove that love and fashion go hand in hand. Here are six Bollywood couples whose style can inspire your Valentine’s date night look.

Published: February 9, 2026 18:37:38 IST
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor
1/6
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor keep their couple style elegant and minimal. Alia often opts for pastel dresses and chic sarees while Ranbir prefers classic suits and casual blazers. Their effortless coordinated looks make them perfect inspiration for a classy Valentine’s dinner date.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh
2/6

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Deepika and Ranveer are known for bold and glamorous fashion choices. Deepika stuns in sleek gowns while Ranveer experiments with vibrant suits and edgy prints. This power couple is ideal inspiration if you want a dramatic and stylish Valentine’s night look.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif
3/6

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

Vicky and Katrina balance elegance and simplicity. Katrina often wears glamorous gowns and stylish ethnic outfits while Vicky prefers tailored suits and ethnic wear. Their coordinated looks are great for a romantic dinner or festive Valentine celebration.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani
4/6

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

Sidharth and Kiara are known for their classy couple fashion. Kiara shines in bodycon dresses and pastel lehengas while Sidharth looks sharp in suits and monochrome outfits. Their polished style is ideal for a luxury Valentine’s evening.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput
5/6

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput

Shahid and Mira are known for their trendy and youthful fashion. Mira loves elegant dresses and sarees while Shahid prefers smart casual and edgy outfits. Their style is perfect for couples who want a stylish yet comfortable Valentine’s look.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This content is for fashion and entertainment inspiration only. Celebrity styles may vary and are subject to change.

