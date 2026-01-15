LIVE TV
  • All-Black, All-Glam: Saree Looks That Never Miss

All-Black, All-Glam: Saree Looks That Never Miss

From velvet and chiffon to embellished and fusion drapes, discover 7 black saree inspirations from top Bollywood actresses that elevate elegance and trendsetting style.

Published By: Editorial Webdesk Published: January 15, 2026 15:35:59 IST
Fatima Sana Shaikh: Velvet Luxe Minimalism
1/8

Fatima Sana Shaikh: Velvet Luxe Minimalism

Fatima’s black velvet saree with a pearl lace border is pure refinement. Paired with a high-neck cut-out blouse and a single emerald pendant, it’s understated yet striking for evening events.

Sonali Bendre: Vintage Floral Glamour
2/8

Sonali Bendre: Vintage Floral Glamour

Sonali stuns in a sheer black georgette or chiffon saree with vibrant fuchsia floral embroidery and sequin work, paired with a sweetheart neckline blouse 1970s retro energy meets modern elegance.

Kajol Devgan: Regal Gold Embroidery
3/8

Kajol Devgan: Regal Gold Embroidery

Kajol’s rich black velvet or silk saree with intricate gold zari/tilla work radiates timeless elegance. A detailed blouse and traditional motifs make this perfect for grand occasions.

Deepika Padukone: Sabyasachi Signature Black
4/8

Deepika Padukone: Sabyasachi Signature Black

Deepika’s black designer saree, enhanced with gold and white embroidery and paired with statement earrings, blends classic tradition with contemporary poise ideal for formal parties.

Vidya Balan: Cotton Fusion Innovation
5/8

Vidya Balan: Cotton Fusion Innovation

Vidya’s black and red cotton fusion saree with a pre-draped style and functional pocket adds comfort without compromising style. A playful, modern twist on traditional draping.

Katrina Kaif: Sheer Sequin Drama
6/8

Katrina Kaif: Sheer Sequin Drama

Katrina’s semi-sheer chiffon black saree with gold and silver sequinned borders and a matched sleeveless blouse strikes a perfect balance between glam and traditional allure.

Mouni Roy: Masaba’s Black & Gold Mastery
7/8

Mouni Roy: Masaba’s Black & Gold Mastery

Mouni’s black chiffon or organza saree with a rich gold border and intricately embroidered gold blouse by Masaba Gupta is bold and modern, perfect for cocktail evenings or festive nights.

Why Black Sarees Reign Every Season
8/8

Why Black Sarees Reign Every Season

Black sarees embody versatile rich textures, bold embroidery, sheer chic and fusion cuts create looks that are always on trend. Bollywood’s bold drapes continue to inspire global fashion.

