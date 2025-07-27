All Time Highest Paid Contestants Of Bigg Boss From Pamela Anderson To Karanvir Bohra: In Pics
In addition to being a high-stakes game worth crores, the Bigg Boss universe is full of drama, fights, and nonstop entertainment. The actual game often starts way before the contestants even enter the notorious house, negotiating their enormous fees, as they fight for survival, fame, and that desired trophy.
From international sensations making fleeting appearances to beloved TV stars enduring weeks of scrutiny, some celebrities have commanded eye-watering sums, turning their Bigg Boss terms into personal goldmines.
These aren’t just participants, they’re the ultimate big-ticket players, proving that for the right price, the wildest reality show can become their most booming venture yet.
Get ready to uncover the staggering pay checks that built the Bigg Boss fortunes.
Pamela Anderson (Bigg Boss 4)
The Baywatch sensation holds the record for the highest-paid contestant for a mind-boggling short term. She graced the Bigg Boss house for just three days, reportedly earning a staggering ₹2.5 crore, proving her global star power translated into an unmatched per-day fee in reality television history.
Rimi Sen (Bigg Boss 9)
This Bollywood actress made headlines for her massive signing amount even before she entered the house. Rimi Sen was reportedly paid a whopping ₹2 crore for her participation, making her one of the show's most expensive contestants, despite often expressing her disinterest in the tasks.
The Great Khali (Bigg Boss 4)
The towering WWE superstar and professional wrestler brought his immense physicality and popularity to the Bigg Boss house. Entering as a wildcard, Khali was reportedly compensated with a hefty ₹50 lakh per week, making him one of the highest-earning participants during his tenure on the show.
Sreesanth (Bigg Boss 12)
The controversial former Indian cricketer entered Bigg Boss 12 with a fiery reputation. His explosive personality and dramatic outbursts kept viewers hooked, and he was reportedly paid a substantial ₹50 lakh per week, solidifying his spot among the show's top earners.
Karanvir Bohra (Bigg Boss 12)
A popular television actor with a significant fan base, Karanvir Bohra commanded a notable fee for his time in the Bigg Boss 12 house. Known for his charismatic personality and engaging gameplay, he reportedly earned ₹20 lakh per week, making him a highly valued contestant.