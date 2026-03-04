Allu Arjun Shares Heartfelt Family Note After Allu Sirish & Nayanika’s Star-Studded Pre-Wedding Bash | In Pics
The Allu family hosted a dazzling pre-wedding reception ahead of Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy’s March 6 wedding. Held at Allu Studios, the star-studded evening saw close family and Tollywood celebrities come together to bless the couple. From emotional family moments to stylish appearances, the celebration was filled with warmth, glamour, and unforgettable memories.
Allu Arjun’s Perfect Family Moment
Allu Arjun posed with wife Sneha Reddy and kids Ayaan and Arha in a heart-melting family selfie. Dressed in elegant ethnic outfits, the Icon Star shared candid smiles, with fans loving his playful bond with son Ayaan, fondly called ‘Jr Icon Star.’
Stylish Entry with Son Ayaan
Allu Arjun made a dashing entry alongside Ayaan, both twinning in ivory ensembles. The father-son duo’s fun chemistry stole the spotlight, adding charm and energy to the glamorous evening.
The Glowing Couple – Sirish & Nayanika
Bride-to-be Nayanika Reddy looked radiant in a heavily embellished lehenga, while Allu Sirish complemented her in a classic ivory outfit. The couple’s coordinated look and affectionate poses made for picture-perfect moments.
Tollywood Stars Shower Blessings
Celebrities including Ram Charan, Pawan Kalyan and filmmaker Atlee attended the reception to bless the couple. Their presence added extra sparkle to the already starry celebration.
Family Traditions & Special Date
Sirish’s wedding date March 6 holds sentimental value as it coincides with Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy’s wedding anniversary from 2011. The evening beautifully blended tradition, family pride, and emotional significance.
Heartwarming Hugs & Celebration Vibes
From warm embraces to cheerful group photos, the reception was a celebration of love and togetherness. With proud father Allu Aravind and extended family in attendance, the night reflected unity, elegance, and grand wedding vibes.
