Top 7 Steamy Performances of Allu Arjun That Make Him A Legend

Allu Arjun is the superstar of Tollywood film industry. He has delivered many iconic dance numbers in the Indian cinema. His energy and style are unmatched unforgettable. If you are his fan, here are some of Allu Arjun’s most stunning performances that will give a smile on your face!

By: Last Updated: August 24, 2025 | 10:00 PM IST
Butta Bomma (Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo)

Allu Arjun's hook step from this song went viral and was recreated by millions of people on social media. He was praised for his effortless expressions along the moves.

Seeti Maar (DJ- Duvvada Jagannadham)

It is a high energy dance number with Allu Arjun's sharp footwork which matched the beats perfectly. It became a regular song at college fests and dance competitions.

Srivalli (Pushpa: The Rise)

In this song, Allu Arjun proved he is a legend with his swag and expressions. Even the small steps looked iconic. It was recreated by many fans across India, including celebrities too!

Top Lesi Poddi (Iddarammayilatho)

It has some western dance elements with stylish urban choreography. it is popular among younger fans who love his carefree vibe.

Blockbuster (Sarrainodu)

It is literally true to its name, it became a dance blockbuster. It is still played at functions and weddings for its energetic vibe.

Ammadu Let's Do Kummudu (Khaidi No. 150- Special Appearance)

Allu Arjun's stylish entry got the loudest cheers. He knows how to be the center of attention with his charisma.

Cinema Choopistha Mama (Race Gurram)

It is an entertaining song full of humor. Allu Arjun's timings add extra charm to the choreography of this song. This one is still his most loved performances.

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

