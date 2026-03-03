Allu Sirish And Nayanika Reddy’s Grand Pre-Wedding Night: Ram Charan To Nagarjuna Lead Tollywood’s Starry Celebration
Allu Studios transformed into a glitzy hub as the Tollywood elite gathered to celebrate Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy’s pre-wedding bash which featured stars like Ram Charan Nagarjuna and Sandeep Reddy Vanga.
The Venue & Occasion
The celebration took place on March 2, 2026, at the family-owned Allu Studios in Kokapet, Hyderabad. While the upcoming wedding on March 6 is expected to be an intimate family affair, this bash was specifically hosted for the Telugu film industry.
The Guest List
It was a "who's who" of Tollywood. Notable attendees included superstars Ram Charan, Nagarjuna (with wife Amala and son Naga Chaitanya), Nandamuri Balakrishna, Ravi Teja, Nani, and Rana Daggubati.
Director’s Row
The event saw a strong presence of top-tier filmmakers, most notably Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, alongside Sukumar (Pushpa), Atlee, and Basil Joseph, adding significant creative weight to the gathering.
Family Reunion
The Allu-Konidela families were out in full force. Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy acted as the primary hosts, while veteran producer Allu Aravind was seen personally greeting guests like Mohan Babu and other industry seniors.
Style & Aesthetics
The evening followed a glamorous theme, with many guests opting for sophisticated looks. Allu Sirish and Nayanika were seen in stylish ensembles, greeting guests and posing for photos with industry veterans like Rajendra Prasad.
The "March 6" Connection
A recurring highlight discussed during the festivities was the wedding date itself. Allu Sirish is set to marry Nayanika on March 6 the exact same calendar date his brother, Allu Arjun, married Sneha Reddy years ago.