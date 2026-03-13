Alvida Jumma Mubarak 2026: 25+ Wishes, WhatsApp Status Ideas, Images, Quotes, Messages, Namaz Timings & Greetings To Share With Friends and Family

Alvida Jumma 2026 marks a special day to reflect, pray and share blessings with friends and family. It’s the perfect occasion to send heartfelt wishes and thoughtful messages to loved ones. Many people like to update their WhatsApp status or social media with meaningful quotes and greetings. Sharing Alvida Jummah messages in Hindi or English adds a personal touch to your prayers and well-wishes. Here are 25+ wishes, WhatsApp status ideas, quotes, messages & greetings to share with friends and family. The Namaz timings for Alvida Jumma (Friday) 2026 will start from 12.25 PM to 1.30 PM on 13th March, 2026 in India.