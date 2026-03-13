LIVE TV
  • Alvida Jumma Mubarak 2026: 25+ Wishes, WhatsApp Status Ideas, Images, Quotes, Messages, Namaz Timings & Greetings To Share With Friends and Family

Alvida Jumma Mubarak 2026: 25+ Wishes, WhatsApp Status Ideas, Images, Quotes, Messages, Namaz Timings & Greetings To Share With Friends and Family

Alvida Jumma 2026 marks a special day to reflect, pray and share blessings with friends and family. It’s the perfect occasion to send heartfelt wishes and thoughtful messages to loved ones. Many people like to update their WhatsApp status or social media with meaningful quotes and greetings. Sharing Alvida Jummah messages in Hindi or English adds a personal touch to your prayers and well-wishes. Here are 25+ wishes, WhatsApp status ideas, quotes, messages & greetings to share with friends and family.  The Namaz timings for Alvida Jumma (Friday) 2026 will start from 12.25 PM to 1.30 PM on 13th March, 2026 in India.

Published: March 13, 2026 13:32:11 IST
Alvida Jumma 2026 Wishes
Alvida Jumma Mubarak 2026: 25+ Wishes, WhatsApp Status Ideas, Quotes, Messages & Greetings To Share With Friends and Family

Alvida Jumma 2026 Wishes

Wishing you a blessed Alvida Jummah. May peace fill your heart always.
May Allah accept our prayers and forgive our sins on this special day. Alvida Jummah Mubarak.
Sending prayers of peace and mercy your way. Have a beautiful Alvida Jummah.
May your heart be full of faith and your days be filled with blessings. Alvida Jummah.
On this holy day, may your prayers be answered and your worries fade away.

Alvida Jumma 2026 WhatsApp Status Ideas
Alvida Jumma 2026 WhatsApp Status Ideas

Alvida Jummah – Peace, prayers, and blessings.
Last Jummah of the month. May Allah accept our duas.
Blessed, grateful, and at peace. Alvida Jummah.
Sending mercy and blessings your way.
Alvida Jummah. Pray, forgive, repeat.

Alvida Jumma 2026 Messages
Alvida Jumma 2026 Messages

May Allah shower you with His mercy and make your path easy. Alvida Jummah Mubarak.
As we bid farewell to this Jummah, pray that every blessing stays with you.
Let’s end this Jummah with thankfulness and start the next with hope.
On this sacred day, may Allah forgive us and guide our hearts to goodness.
May your home be filled with love and your soul with peace. Alvida Jummah.

Alvida Jumma 2026 Quotes
Alvida Jumma 2026 Quotes

“Jummah is a reminder that blessings arrive not just once, but always.”
“Peace begins with prayer and grows with gratitude.”
“Let go of worries today and trust in Allah’s plan.”
“Every prayer is a step closer to mercy.”
“Blessings never run dry for those who seek them sincerely.”

Alvida Jumma 2026 Wishes in Hindi
Alvida Jumma 2026 Wishes in Hindi

अलविदा जुमा की ढेरों दुआएं, अल्लाह आपका हर काम आसान करे।
इस पवित्र दिन पर आपकी जिंदगी में सलामती और खुशियाँ आएं।
अलविदा जुमा मुबारक! दुआ है कि अल्लाह हमारे ग़ुनाह माफ़ करें।
आज के दिन की दुआओं से आपकी हर राह रोशन हो।
अल्लाह की रहमत आप पर बनी रहे। अलविदा जुमा।

